Summer Sizzles With THC-Infused Beverages: Market Report Reveals Top-Selling Weed Drinks In U.S.

Cannabis market research firm BDSA published a report on the cannabis beverages market, detailing significant growth and trends in 2024. According to the late July report, the cannabis beverages category saw retail sales totaling $54 million across BDSA-tracked markets in Q2 2024, marking an 8% increase over Q2 2023.

Market Overview

Cannabis beverages continue to represent a small portion of the overall cannabis market, accounting for 1% of total retail sales in Q2 2024.

Despite its modest share, the category has outpaced the growth of larger edible categories such as chocolates and pills. In 2023, the total retail sales for cannabis beverages reached $196 million.

Edibles And Beverages In Dispensaries

Within the dispensary channel, cannabis beverages accounted for 6% of edible sales in Q2 2024, making it the fourth largest edible category.

The beverages category is led by drinks, which constitute 70% of beverage sales, followed by shots at 12%, powdered mixes at 10%, and other beverages at 7%.

Notably, the sales of shots have nearly doubled from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024.

Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Beverages

Since the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived cannabinoid beverages have played a crucial role in the market. These products, which can be sold outside the dispensary channel, present fewer legal challenges compared to cannabis-derived products.

Three of the top ten best-selling beverage brands in Q2 2024 offered hemp-derived THC products. Consumer awareness of hemp-derived cannabinoids has increased, particularly in states without legal cannabis retail.

Beverage Brand Landscape

In Q2 2024, there were 144 brands selling cannabis beverage products across BDSA-tracked markets, with 52 multi-state brands and 72 multi-category brands. The top five beverage brands for the quarter were Keef Cola, St. Ides, Uncle Arnie’s, Sip Elixers, and Tonic.

Trends By Market

Among the 15 BDSA-tracked markets, all but two saw an increase or stability in beverage sales over the past year. Missouri experienced the highest growth, with beverage sales reaching $15.3 million in 2023, up from $7 million in 2022. Michigan also saw significant growth, with a 32% year-over-year increase, totaling $6.1 million in 2023.

California had the most developed beverage brand landscape in Q2 2024, with 47 active brands. Massachusetts, an emerging market, had 34 active brands. The shots category saw rapid growth, particularly in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

