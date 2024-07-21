Deputy Prime Minister Of Thailand Speaks Out Against Gov's Decision To Recriminalize Cannabis, Advocates End 10-Day Hunger Strike

Loading... Loading...

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai (BJT) party leader Anutin Charnvirakul opposes the Thai government’s June decision to recriminalize cannabis and reclassify it as a narcotic starting January 1, 2025.

Charnvirakul, according to The Bangkok Post, expressed his concerns to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, noting that the government’s decision lacks convincing evidence to justify changing the status of marijuana.

Advocates called for a scientific review and for cannabis to be regulated under a special law to address any issues of concern. Shortly thereafter, pro-cannabis activists took things even further and began a hunger strike on July 10 to demand that the government listen to their views.

As of July 19, the Cannabis Future Network confirmed that its 10-day hunger strike had ended, reported PattayaMail. The organization also announced the formation of a people's committee with representatives from all relevant parties to study and analyze marijuana's impact on society. The report is meant to be completed in two months and presented to the public and authorities in charge of marijuana regulation.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Cannabis Advocates In Thailand Protest Reclassification, Stressing Need For Scientific Review And Effect On Economy

Puzzling U-Turn

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Charnvirakul said he was puzzled by the government's reversal on the issue in view of the fact that the people on the committee seeking to recriminalize cannabis are the same ones who supported decriminalizing it two years ago. He asked the committee members to stick to their principles and pointed out that politicians from his party have the right to vote against the proposal.

Meanwhile, those supporting recriminalization of the plant also became more active. Last week, the Youth Network Against Cannabis (YNAC) and several other health advocacy groups gathered at the NCB's headquarters to submit a petition for the change in status. According to the report, the petition was co-signed by 200,000 people.

Read Next:

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Alesia Kozik via Pexels, and Wikimedia Commons