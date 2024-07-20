UCLA's Vision For Psychedelics Therapy: A Rooftop Garden As A Living Laboratory

Loading... Loading...

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is planning an innovative project—a rooftop garden designed for psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions. The project, described as a “living laboratory,” aims to integrate nature into therapeutic environments, enhancing the efficacy of treatments involving substances like MDMA and psilocybin.

Psychedelic Therapy and Mental Health

Psychedelic-assisted therapy, which involves administering drugs like MDMA under the supervision of psychiatric professionals, has gained significant attention for its potential to treat various mental health disorders, including depression and PTSD. UCLA, a frontrunner in this field, is conducting nearly a dozen clinical trials involving psychedelics.

The proposed “living laboratory” will be located on the eighth floor of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. According to a recent presentation, the garden will feature native plants to attract butterflies and birds, group areas and private rooms.

Audacious Vision

In a story published by the university, Helena Hansen, director of the Semel Institute, described the lab as part of an “audacious vision” to reimagine medicine at UCLA. “Interacting with plants and animals in the living laboratory” is expected to positively influence both traditional and psychedelic therapy sessions.

The university is raising funds for the project, with no specific price tag disclosed. Jennifer Wolch, a professor at UC Berkeley, said the garden idea aims to cultivate soothing sounds like birdsong and gentle water to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Importance Of Environment

Research suggests that a person's surroundings can significantly impact the success of psychedelic therapy. Kelly O'Donnell, a professor at New York University and an expert in psychedelic-assisted therapy, expressed her admiration for UCLA’s proposal. She noted that the rooftop garden would be far more welcoming than the clinical rooms she has worked in. “The university is being really thoughtful about what is the space into which this person will return after they've gone through a psychedelic trip,” she added.

Future Prospects

The integration of natural elements in therapeutic settings represents a significant shift in the approach to mental health treatment. UCLA’s rooftop garden project not only aims to enhance the therapeutic experience but also sets a precedent for future innovations in psychedelic-assisted therapy.