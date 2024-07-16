Controversy And Allegations Erupt Among Massachusetts Psychedelics Community As Legalization Ballot Looms

Loading... Loading...

Leaked emails have revealed that James Davis, founder of Bay Staters for Natural Medicine (BSNM), and Mike Botelho, co-founder of New England Veterans for Plant Medicine (NEVPM) are at the center of a controversy involving fraud and identity theft. This development casts a shadow over the upcoming November election in Massachusetts, which includes a ballot measure on the legalization of psychedelics.

The allegations, reported Double Blind Magazine, stem from an investigation by Talking Joints Memo and Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, which found that Davis impersonated Botelho for months. The two advocacy groups, BSNM and NEVPM, had joined forces last year to push for the decriminalization of psychedelics in Massachusetts, gaining significant media attention. When Botelho moved to another state last fall, he resigned from his leadership position and allowed Davis to write letters to politicians on his behalf, as long as he could review and edit them before they were sent.

Investigation Findings

However, Botelho later discovered that Davis had been impersonating him in communications with media, activists and legislators over a nine-month period. Davis even created an email address under Botelho’s name without his knowledge and declined speaking engagements on his behalf. “To see this person impersonate me and respond to emails from supporters, advocates, other grassroots organizations – and who knows what else – [on my behalf]…is stolen valor,” Botelho told Talking Joints Memo.

The fallout from these actions led to Davis’ group, BSNM, being disinvited from the Extravaganja Festival due to concerns about misrepresentations and dishonesty. The psychedelics community expressed outrage at Davis’ conduct, emphasizing the need for ethical leadership and accountability.

Implications For Psychedelics Movement

This controversy comes at a critical time for the psychedelics movement. Following the FDA advisory committee’s controversial vote against MDMA-assisted therapy, PTSD and veteran suicides remain pressing issues. Massachusetts lawmakers recently approved funding for research on psychedelic therapy for veterans, highlighting the significant role that service members could play in the legalization vote.

Cover image created with AI