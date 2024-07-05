Loading... Loading...

Delaware Governor John Carney (R) has until Monday, July 8, to decide on a fast-track bill that would kick off recreational cannabis sales. The measure, already approved by both the Delaware House of Representatives and Senate, would allow existing medical cannabis dispensaries to start selling recreational cannabis with a temporary conversion license.

Delaware Legislative Timeline And Governor’s Stance

Delaware law provides a 10-day period for the governor to sign a bill into law, excluding Sundays. If Carney does not sign or veto the bill within this period, it will automatically become law. Since the bill passed on June 27, the deadline for Carney’s decision is July 8.

The problem is that Carney has historically opposed legalization of recreational marijuana. In previous statements, he’s expressed concerns about the impact on children, road safety and disadvantaged neighborhoods. Despite his opposition, Carney allowed House Bills 1 and 2 to become law without his signature, emphasizing the need to move past the debate and focus on other pressing issues facing Delawareans. So, in all probability, he might just do the same in this opportunity.

The new law expedites the process of launching adult-use cannabis sales through existing medical marijuana dispensaries. While Delaware’s adult-use sales are not expected to begin until after March 2025, this measure allows medical dispensaries to start recreational sales sooner with a temporary conversion license.

At the moment, the medical marijuana program in Delaware remains the only route for regulated cannabis access. Medical cannabis sales are not taxed, though adult-use sales will be subject to a 15% levy. Also the medical program was expanded during the current administration.

Carney’s Previous Statement On Cannabis Legislation

When House Bill 1 (that removed penalties for use or possession of small amounts of weed) and House Bill 2 (that creates a framework for production, manufacture, and sale in a legal recreational cannabis industry) passed, Governor Carney released a statement highlighting his reservations. With a tone that let the reader suspect that he is both explaining and asking for mercy from his voters, the Governor said point blank “I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward.”

“I remain concerned about the consequences of a recreational marijuana industry in our state,” Carney said. He highlighted worries about the potential effects on children, road safety, and disadvantaged communities, promising robust regulatory measures to mitigate these risks. “My goal will be to ensure that Delaware has a robust regulatory system that protects the interests of the most vulnerable Delawareans,” he added.

Nevertheless, if the bill becomes law, it will expedite an inevitable outcome of previously approved legislation. Vetoing it, which the governor might do with the argument of not favoring already established dispensaries, will only slow down the process.

