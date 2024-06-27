Loading... Loading...

In a new episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider podcast, Cameron Saner shared the journey of Kosmik Brands from its inception to its expansion across the United States. “We started with a small grow operation and entry-level businesses in the industry,” he began, recalling the origins of his now-renowned cannabis company. It all started with a napkin sketch, a conversation with veterans, and a vision to rethink cannabis edibles, particularly for those needing high-dosage solutions.

High-Potency Edibles Inspired In Precision Dosing

Saner, Kosmik Brands' co-founder & COO, detailed how the company started with a focus on veterans seeking alternatives to opioids. This led to the creation of high-potency edibles that offered precise dosing needed for therapeutic effects without excessive sugar intake. "We went to the drawing board on that for about 4 or 5 months through $100,000 worth of products just trying to figure it all out," shared Saner, reflecting on the efforts spent to be able to launch their company.

The name and branding of Kosmik Brands, drawing on Saner’s fascination with space, embodies the genuine spirit of exploration and personal discovery that inspired their product development.

Ensuring Edibles Quality Accross Markets

A cornerstone of Kosmik Brands' philosophy is an uncompromising commitment to quality. The introduction of Kosmik Brands University (KBU) ensures that all manufacturing partners adhere to the company’s high standards, producing consistent and reliable products across various markets. "It’s like a Big Mac is a Big Mac wherever you go," Saner remarked, exemplifying the uniform quality that Kosmik aims to deliver irrespective of the location.

Kosmik Brands’ Strategic State And Global Expansion

Expansion is a key theme for Kosmik Brands, with recent moves into states like Michigan, Missouri, and Nevada. Saner outlines the strategy of adapting to different state regulations and market conditions, focusing on quality and consumer safety. “In the beginning, it was kind of a first to market push,” he explained, emphasizing the necessity of selecting states with favorable markets and regulatory environments for their initial launches.

Saner is cautiously optimistic about global expansion and adapting to changing regulations. Despite expressing enthusiasm for Kosmik Brands’ international ambitions, particularly in European and South American markets, the complexities of growth abroad make Saner advocate for a methodical and well-managed approach, focusing on one market at a time to ensure quality and sustainability.

Driving Kosmik Brands Toward The Future

“From our perspective, we’re driving the brand. We’re setting up the right relationships. We’re working with people that are true operators,” Saner concluded, hinting at the exciting developments on the horizon for Kosmik Brands. To explore more about Kosmik Brands’ pioneering strategies and Cameron Saner’s vision for the future of cannabis edibles, watch the full interview on Benzinga Cannabis' YouTube channel.

