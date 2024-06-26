Verano Expands Cannabis Membership Program To Dispensaries In 3 New States, Perks Include Members-Only Products And More

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. is expanding Cabbage Club, its national cannabis membership program to Zen Leaf dispensaries in Connecticut, Maryland and Michigan. Starting July 1, Cabbage Club will be available across 23 Zen Leaf dispensaries in five states, with plans to further expand and scale additional game-changing benefits for members across the company's entire footprint.

"After beating early expectations in Illinois and New Jersey, introducing Cabbage Club to new consumers in three of the nation's leading cannabis markets further emphasizes our mission to differentiate and disrupt the retail landscape by providing a shopping and community experience unlike any other available in the category today," stated David Spreckman, Verano chief marketing officer.

Cabbage Club members at all tier levels gain access to exclusive perks including monthly store credits and seasonal coupons, members-only merchandise, early access to new product drops, a dedicated Member Appreciation Day, and VIP access to additional events. Furthermore, this membership provides private concierge services, line-skipping privileges, and warm cookies at checkout.

"We view Cabbage Club as a symbiotic relationship with our most loyal customers who recognize the value they receive through a trove of incentives, including monthly credits, early access to product releases, and priority in-store pickup," Spreckman continued."Under the backdrop of federal rescheduling and with several key states in our footprint preparing for pending or potential adult use transitions, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, we are excited to continue rolling out the green carpet and expanding the Cabbage Club community across our growing Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensary footprint.

Cabbage Club Highlights

Membership levels currently available under Cabbage Club include:

Dime Membership ($149): $10 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $25 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $265 in annual cash value.

$10 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $25 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $265 in annual cash value. Quarter Membership ($249): $20 store credit applied to your account every month, plus $50 value in members-only seasonal coupons and additional surprise rewards – totaling $440 in annual cash value.

Cabbage Club members can also be eligible for an invite into the Silver Dollar Club, a membership level that can't be joined, only earned. Membership expands on Dime and Quarter tiers by adding secret perks, only revealed to the very select few.

Price Action

Verano shares closed Tuesday’s market session 0.27% lower at $3.71 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Michele Ursi via Shutterstock