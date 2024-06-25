Largest Manufacturer Of Cones And Combustibles, Hara Supply, Launches Tubes For Pre-Roll Joints And Blunts

Loading... Loading...

The world's largest manufacturer of cones and combustibles, Hara Supply, is expanding its product offering to include custom tubes for pre-roll joints and blunts.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-headquartered company operates 250,000 square feet of production across 15 facilities, producing 100 million cones monthly for mainstream brands such as Jeeter and Zig-Zag. It is the first in the industry to be ISO, GMP and Health Canada-certified.

Pre-rolls is the third largest category in the U.S. and the second largest in Canada. Consumers are increasingly drawn to pre-rolls for their convenience in purchasing and consumption. Pre-rolled products, however, require proper storage, which is essential for traveling and maintaining freshness. Hara's new customizable tubes come in a variety of sizes and materials, such as food-grade plastic, shatter-resistant glass, metal, and more.

"Hara Supply produces 100 million cones monthly for the industry’s leading MSOs, dispensaries, and CPG brands, and we are excited to leverage our expansive global supply chain network to offer tube packaging for the entire sector," stated Bryan Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Hara Supply. "Delivering faster lead times, higher quality products, and extensive customization options, we are proud to be the largest and most trusted partner in the industry. Hara will continue to innovate and drive growth for brands as we enter this new phase of cannabis consumer packaged goods."

See Also: Green Frontier – The Bryan Gerber Story

The tubes are manufactured across Hara's network of factories in India, as the country continues to invest in production infrastructure as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $1.2 trillion "Make-In-India" plan. The lower risk of producing supplies in India means less possibility for inventory shortages and increased logistical infrastructure allows for quick and direct shipping and processing. India's growing manufacturing sector provides a solid foundation for Hara's owned production, which will continue to grow in the coming years.

Beyond tubes, Hara Supply provides a variety of custom child-resistant packaging for pre-rolled cones, including branded towers, boxes, tins and other retail packaging solutions. The company ensures all materials are lab-tested to meet the highest health compliance standards, supported by a rigorous AQL-spot check process.

Now read: ‘Unsexy’ Alternative, Operating Within Constraints, Consistency & Love: 3 Experts On Making Cannabis Businesses Self-Sustainable

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash