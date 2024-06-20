RAW Rolling Papers Battles Sex Pill Maker: High-Stakes Trademark Clash

Loading... Loading...

HBI International, the company behind the renowned RAW rolling papers, has filed a lawsuit against Mash Enterprise LLC for trademark infringement. The suit, lodged in Georgia, targets Mash Enterprise and its owner, Mashkoor Hassan, along with MIT Distribution and its owner, Mahide Rahman. The allegations center around the unauthorized use of RAW’s trademarks, trade dress and copyrights on male enhancement pills and beverages.

Trademark Violation and Consumer Deception

According to the lawsuit, first uncovered by Debra Borchardt of Green Market Report, HBI accuses Mash Enterprise of manufacturing, distributing, importing, advertising and selling male enhancement products branded with the "RAW" trademarks without permission. HBI asserts that it does not sell or distribute any male enhancement products and lacks the ability to verify the ingredients or manufacturing conditions of Mash’s pills and beverages. This incapability raises significant concerns about the quality and safety of these products, which are sold under the trusted RAW name.

RAW's parent company, HBI, emphasized its rigorous promotional efforts and substantial financial investments in building the RAW brand. These efforts include Internet advertising, point-of-sale materials, sponsorships, contests and tradeshow attendance.

The Alleged Infringement

HBI’s legal complaint highlights how Mash Enterprise allegedly mimicked RAW’s logo and packaging. The male enhancement pills feature the word “RAW” in a similar font to the rolling papers and also include the term “classic,” a staple on RAW packaging. The phrase “Natural formula for male” further attempts to mirror RAW’s branding.

HBI reports that it ordered boxes of the infringing products, shipped from a Georgia warehouse, which justifies the lawsuit’s jurisdiction. The external packaging bore the RAW stamp, and the products inside were labeled “PRODUCED [sic] BY: Raw for Food Supplements Corp,” citing a Brooklyn, NY location. However, no such corporation exists in the New York State Corporation and Business Entity Database.

Health And Safety Concerns

Mash's products claim to boost erections, sexual desire and overall sexual performance but come with a cautionary note about potential serious side effects and interactions with other medications or dietary supplements. HBI’s lawsuit also mentions that the products purportedly adhere to Halal standards, a claim that appears dubious. HBI argues that Mash Enterprise uses the RAW name to deceive consumers into believing these products come from the reputable rolling paper company, which prides itself on quality.

HBI is seeking to protect its brand’s integrity and ensure that consumers are not misled by counterfeit products that could potentially harm their health. This lawsuit underscores the importance of trademark protection and the lengths to which companies must go to safeguard their brand identity in the marketplace.

Josh Kesselman's Vision For Community Investment

Founder of RAW Rolling Papers, has a bold vision for the future of his company. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis, Kesselman shared his dream of taking RAW public in a way that exclusively involves RAW's loyal customer base. “My dream is that we do an IPO, but we do it in a way where you can only buy a share if you scan a barcode or a QR code on the inside of a pack of rolling papers,” Kesselman revealed.

Kesselman's innovative approach aims to keep institutional investors at bay and focus on the community that has supported RAW from the beginning. “That way we can keep it out of the hands of institutional investors and really just have our base, core market be the ones who invest in us,” he said. This method would ensure that the very people who use and love RAW products could benefit financially from the company's success. “If a company does well, the very same people that support us, do well with us, and we literally all get higher together.”

Despite the challenges of implementing such a model, Kesselman remains determined. “There’s no mechanism I know of that could allow me to do what I want to do yet, but that’s the way I want to do it,” he noted. His disdain for traditional Wall Street practices is evident. “I wouldn’t want to have institutional investors like a guy in Wall Street smoking a cigar, buying or shorting my stock. I really want it to be something where it’s actually our people that are the only ones that can invest.”

Seeking Solutions For RAW’s IPO

Kesselman is open to ideas and collaboration to make his dream a reality. “Maybe someone in your audience can actually tell me how to do what I want to do,” he mused. His ultimate goal is to create a lasting legacy. “I’d love to craft a legacy that is something that is truly legendary, man. Like the kind of stuff that we’ll be talking about eons from now.”

Kesselman first discussed his unique vision for a RAW IPO during a session at the CWCB Expo in New York, where he spoke with Tim Seymour of CNBC. This conversation was initially reported by Debra Borchardt of Green Market Report, highlighting Kesselman’s desire to involve only RAW’s loyal consumers in the IPO process.

This vision aligns with Kesselman's desire to remain true to the RAW brand and its community. “If you’re going public, then I want to bring in the public, not just go public to take their money. I think about it this way: Let’s turn this into more of a public brand where we actually all benefit from it, not just some short seller guy smoking a cigar.”

A Personal Mission

For Kesselman, this dream is deeply personal. He wants to ensure that RAW’s loyal customers are the ones who reap the rewards of the company’s success. “I hope people are good with my dream. I hope they see the vision,” he said. His commitment to keeping RAW's public offering community-focused is unwavering. “I want to bring my people in. Imagine if you ran a publicly traded company where all of your shareholders were your fans who consumed your product. Imagine what that would be like.”

Kesselman's passion for his product and his community shines through in his words and actions. As RAW continues to grow, his innovative vision for an IPO could set a new standard for how companies engage with their most dedicated supporters.

Cover image made with AI and Canva. Photo courtesy of Josh Kesselman