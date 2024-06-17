Loading... Loading...

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings CBIH, a Texas-based cannabis company providing services for clinical research studies, announced Monday it received a $2 billion valuation following a rigorous assessment by StoneBridge Advisory, a Los Angeles financial advisory firm.

Evaluation Supporting $2B Valuation

StoneBridge Advisory employed due diligence practices and financial modeling techniques to ensure the valuation’s accuracy. This in-depth analysis involved a deep dive into CBIH’s financial performance, its ability to capture market share, the competitive landscape it faces and its future plans. Additionally, the assessment took into account CBIH’s team of experts, which combines expertise in legal and financial matters, creative design, scientific research and various medical fields. CBIH noted the 15 years of experience this team has, resulting in a range of innovative therapies that address gaps in traditional treatments and provide natural solutions for global health issues.

CBIH's New Treasurer And Director Comment

John Jones, the recently named treasurer and director of CBIH, highlighted the company’s strategic restructuring efforts. “We have been meticulously reconstructing our company and reinforcing its foundations. Given the promising opportunities we’ve identified, obtaining a valuation became the next logical step to gauge our progress and plan for future growth.”

“Being positioned in rapidly evolving sectors like medical cannabis, clinical research, and biotechnology, coupled with our unparalleled expertise, positions us uniquely to seize advantageous opportunities that will benefit both our company and shareholders,” Jones added.

Valuation Spurs Growth Plans

This $2 billion valuation, which follows the company's public listing announced in December last year, places CBIH among the select group of companies that have surpassed that milestone. This achievement empowers CBIH to pursue strategic alliances, explore investment opportunities and embark on expansion plans.

CBIH Price Action

CBIH's shares were trading at $0.0013 per share at the time of this writing around 11:30 AM ET Monday.

Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner. Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry? Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.