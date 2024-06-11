Loading... Loading...

New York State’s journey toward comprehensive cannabis legalization reached a new milestone as the Cannabis Control Board officially approved home cultivation rules for residents. This landmark decision allows New Yorkers 21 and older to grow their own weed at home, adhering to specific plant count limits to ensure compliance.

Key Details Of The New Home Grow Rules

The regulations, initially proposed in February, underwent a 60-day public comment period before final approval and are expected to take effect in the coming weeks, noted the Times Union. These new rules, allow individuals to grow up to six cannabis plants, with a household cap of 12 plants, regardless of the number of adults residing there. This includes a mix of six mature and six immature plants.

For legal growers, the regulations allow possession of up to five pounds of cannabis flower per household. Those transforming flower into concentrate must adhere to equivalent weight restrictions. However, the state does not regulate cannabis seed sales, which have been legal federally since 2018, allowing individuals aged 21 and older to purchase seeds online or at retail shops.

Implications For NY Retail Sales And Personal Use

Retail cannabis shop owners will now be able to sell starter plants, which could catalyze more residents to engage in home cultivation. This development follows more than three years of delays post-legalization, a period during which many residents were mistakenly under the impression they could grow cannabis without specific licensing.

Despite the regulatory green light for home growing, state officials emphasize that this should not significantly impact the burgeoning licensed retail market. Instead, it offers an additional avenue for New Yorkers to engage with the legal cannabis market, potentially easing the strain on retail supply chains while curtailing the thriving underground market.

Home Cultivation, Boosting Licenses To Curb Illegal Market

The approval could lead to a decrease in the underground cannabis market, which has experienced meteoric growth due to regulatory delays. Law enforcement and state regulators continue efforts to dismantle unlicensed operations, which often source their products from out of state, according to the Times Union. The legal allowance for home cultivation is seen as a step toward mitigating these issues.

Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul's office announced Tuesday the issuance of 105 adult-use licenses, bringing total adult-use licenses to 654 issued in 2024 thus far. "New York is building a robust and equitable legal market that is driving significant economic growth within our communities,” Hochul said. “The issuance of 105 additional adult-use licenses is just the next step in developing the nation-leading industry New Yorkers expect and deserve.”