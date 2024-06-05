Loading... Loading...

Cannabis reforms have been on the move in Louisiana. Lawmakers recently made significant changes to the state's regulations, reflecting an evolving stance on cannabis policy. Recent legislative sessions have focused on decriminalizing marijuana paraphernalia, and granting pardons for past cannabis offenses, in two different bills. Also, advances have been made in regulating intoxicating hemp products.

Decriminalizing Marijuana Paraphernalia

Legislators passed House Bill 629 to decriminalize marijuana paraphernalia. This measure aims to reduce penalties associated with possessing items used for cannabis consumption. If signed by Governor Jeff Landry (R), charges for paraphernalia will be aligned with those for cannabis possession. The bill, if signed into law, would significantly decrease the criminal penalties for paraphernalia, reducing the strain on the judicial system and aiding in efforts to reform the state's drug laws.

Louisiana Cannabis Pardons

House Bill 774 focuses on providing pardons for individuals previously convicted of minor cannabis offenses. This legislation seeks to offer relief to those impacted by past marijuana laws, promoting social justice and reducing long-term consequences. By addressing the historical injustices of cannabis prohibition, the state aims to rectify past wrongs and help individuals with prior convictions integrate more fully into society. Both HB 629 and HB 774 await final approval from Governor Landry.

Intoxicating Hemp Products

Lawmakers also rejected a proposed ban on intoxicating hemp products. However, they approved restrictions limiting the THC content in consumable hemp items. The restrictions include reducing the THC per serving from 8 mg to 5 mg and banning sales at convenience stores and gas stations. These changes are intended to ensure consumer safety while maintaining access to hemp products.

Advocacy And Support In Louisiana

Kevin Caldwell, of the advocacy group Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) expressed support for the advances in the cannabis framework in a statement to Marijuana Moment. “We are impressed with the progress the Louisiana legislature continues to make in regards to cannabis policy,” Caldwell said. He emphasized the importance of these steps in addressing the consequences of prohibition. “The consequences of prohibition are being slowly dealt with one step at a time in the Bayou State.” He added that he hopes Gov. Landry will recognize the bipartisan support these bills have received and sign them into law.

These modifications reflect Louisiana’s evolving stance on cannabis regulation, balancing public health concerns with industry growth.

Lead image created with AI