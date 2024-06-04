New Study Suggests Cannabis Sativa Extracts Could Help Prevent Or Reverse Sun Damage

Loading... Loading...

Funded by Thailand's Ministry of Industry and Thai-China Flavours and Fragrances Industry Co Ltd. (TCFF), the new study suggests that Cannabis sativa extracts might help prevent or treat photoaging, also known as sun damage.

Photoaging occurs with prolonged overexposure to the sun, which can cause the skin to age prematurely and, in some cases, lead lead to skin cancer. According to the World Health Organization, skin cancer is one of the most common form of cancer in the world and in the U.S. Some 90% of non-melanoma skin cancers are linked to exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Can cannabis help? A new study published in a special issue of Current and Future Trends in Cosmetics Research: The 10th Anniversary of Cosmetics suggests it might. Scientists looked at how an extract derived from the leaves of cannabis sativa exhibit the potential to prevent and reverse photoaging by suppressing the overproduction of pro-inflammatory proteins and enzymes connected to collage degradation, writes Cosmetic Design Asia.

The composition of cannabis sativa leaves contained a small amount of CBD and THC while its total phenolic content was enough to exhibit in vitro antioxidant activity and other biological activities associated with photoaging prevention. The study investigated the biological activity and composition of the ethanolic extract of hemp leaves prepared in an aqueous solution known as CLES.

The authors suggested that "CLES holds promise for preventing skin aging and related disorders. Its aqueous form and the ease of homogenous blending into conventional cosmetic formulations, including emulsions, solutions and gels, underscores its application potential.​Additionally, the solubilised form is also expected to enhance the skin penetration of its active compound(s). However, the composition and biological activity of the extract solution must be further investigated to ensure its beneficial effects."

Researchers concluded that further studies are needed for a deeper understanding of the effects of cannabis leaves extracts on the skin, which they say could have "significant implications for the prevention and treatment of photoaging."​

Photo: Courtesy of Prostock-studio via Shutterstock