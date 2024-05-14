Glass House Cannabis Brands Exceeds Q1 2024 Guidance In Cash, Sales, Production And EBITDA

Loading... Loading...

Glass House Brands Inc. GHBWF reported financial results for Q1 2024 with a revenue of $30.1 million, a 9% increase year-over-year. Biomass production reached 61,334 pounds, a 28% increase from the previous year, despite no expansion in cultivation footprint. Glass House specializes in greenhouse cultivation operations, manufacturing practices and brand-building as well as retailing of cannabis products.

Kyle Kazan, co-founder, chairman and CEO, stated, "We exceeded Q1 guidance across all operating metrics including cash, sales, production, and Adjusted EBITDA."

Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.6) million, compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2023 and $3.8 million in Q4 2023.

was $(1.6) million, compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2023 and $3.8 million in Q4 2023. Revenue : $30.1 million, an increase from $27.6 million in Q1 2023 and a decrease from $40.4 million in Q4 2023.

: $30.1 million, an increase from $27.6 million in Q1 2023 and a decrease from $40.4 million in Q4 2023. Gross Profit : $12.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in Q1 2023 and $18.0 million in Q4 2023.

: $12.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in Q1 2023 and $18.0 million in Q4 2023. Gross Margin: 42%, compared to 46% in Q1 2023 and 45% in Q4 2023.

To learn more about the cannabis business and how to invest in the sector, don't miss the opportunity to join us at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this October 8-9. Engage with top executives, investors, policymakers, and advocates to explore the industry's future. Secure your tickets now before prices increase by following this link .

Cash Position

Glass House ended Q1 with a cash balance of $24 million, up from $16.4 million at the end of Q1 2023.

Loading... Loading...

Cost Efficiency

The company achieved a cost per equivalent dry pound of production of $182, a 7% decrease compared to Q1 2023. Greenhouse 5 is fully operational and will impact Q2 2024 results. Q2 revenue is projected between $52 million and $54 million.

Q2 2024 Projections

The company expects Q2 revenue to reach between $52 million and $54 million. Biomass production guidance is raised to 128,000 to 130,000 pounds. The average selling price for wholesale biomass is projected to be $330 to $335 per pound.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.