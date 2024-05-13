Weed Activists Plant Cannabis Seedlings At NJ State House To Protest Cultivation Ban

Loading... Loading...

In an act of protest, activists in New Jersey recently made headlines by planting 40 cannabis seedlings directly on the State House lawn.

This deliberate act was meant to challenge the state’s ban on home cultivation, a felony under current law. The demonstration quickly drew the attention of the New Jersey State Police, who enforced the removal of the plants, citing regulations against unauthorized use of state property. According to Heady NJ, the confrontation highlighted the ongoing struggle between advocates for cannabis reform and state authorities.

Advocating for Home Cultivation Rights

The protest showed a substantial discrepancy in New Jersey's cannabis policy: while the state has authorized the operation of over 100 dispensaries, personal cultivation remains strictly illegal. Activists argued this policy prevents medical cannabis patients from accessing a broader range of plant strains that could be more beneficial for their treatment needs. The incident, spearheaded by noted advocates without a formal protest permit, called for a change in legislation to permit personal cultivation beyond the currently proposed limit of eight plants per household.

New Legislation and Market Expansion

Parallel to these advocacy efforts, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has marked its third anniversary with the approval of 36 new adult-use cannabis licenses. This expansion is part of New Jersey’s commitment to fostering an inclusive market, with many new licenses awarded to diversely owned businesses. The state continues to push forward with its cannabis policies, aiming to bolster an inclusive and equitable industry.

Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight

Amid these ongoing legislative debates, the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event is scheduled for June 17, 2024, in New Brunswick, NJ. This event is poised to be a gathering for networking, with interest from stakeholders across New Jersey and neighboring states like New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

As New Jersey continues to refine its cannabis regulations and market, the upcoming Benzinga event will serve as a critical platform for discussion and development, aligning industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to shape the future of cannabis in the region.

Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner. Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry? Hear directly for top executives, investors, and policymakers at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.

Now Read: DEA Chief Warns Congress: Illicit Drugs Are As Easy To Get As Pizza Delivery From Uber Eats

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Un