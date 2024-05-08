Q1 2024: MariMed's Revenue Rises To $37.9M, Amid Declining Gross Margin

Loading... Loading...

MariMed Inc. (MRMD), a multi-state cannabis operator, disclosed its financial outcomes Wednesday evening for the first quarter of 2024, which ended on March 31. The company reported a revenue of $37.9 million, an increase from $34.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jon Levine, the CEO highlighted the substantial growth in their wholesale business as a key driver behind the quarter's success, marking their 17th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue And Gross Margin

Despite the revenue growth, MariMed's gross margin showed a decline.

The GAAP gross margin was recorded at 43%, down from 45% in Q1 2023. Similarly, the non-GAAP gross margin decreased to 44% from 46%. This probably indicates a tightening in profitability, which could be attributed to increased costs or changes in product mix.

Net Loss And Profitability

The financials also revealed a widening net loss. The GAAP net loss deepened to $1.3 million from a loss of $0.7 million in the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company swung from a net income of $0.3 million in Q1 2023 to a net loss of $0.6 million in Q1 2024. This downturn reflects challenges despite the top-line growth, potentially signaling increased operational expenses or other financial impacts not directly tied to sales.

Loading... Loading...

EBITDA And Future Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $4.7 million, down from $7.1 million year-over-year, with the margin shrinking significantly from 21% to 12%. This reduction underscores pressures that might be impacting the company's operational efficiency or cost management strategies.

Looking ahead, MariMed expects revenue to grow by 5% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA by 0% to 2% for the full year. The company plans to invest $10 million in capital expenditures throughout 2024.

Do you want to learn more about investments and financial data from the cannabis industry? Don't miss the opportunity to join us at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this October 8-9. Engage with top executives, investors, policymakers, and advocates to explore the industry's future. Secure your tickets now before prices increase by following this link .

MariMed's 2023 In Perspective

In 2023, MariMed Inc. (MRMD) saw its cash position increase to $14.73 million, up from $9.86 million in 2022. Total assets rose from $152.20 million to $196.12 million, reflecting capital investments. Despite these developments, total debt increased by 176.41%, with long-term debt rising from $30.58 million in 2022 to $84.65 million. Total liabilities also grew from $94.89 million to $126.21 million.

During the last three quarters of 2023, MariMed's financial performance showed varied results. Revenue increased slightly from $38.80 million in June to $38.90 million in December, after an initial rise from $36.52 million.

Gross profit consistently increased, reaching $17.32 million by December. However, operational efficiency metrics showed declines.

EBITDA moved from a positive $5.69 million in June to a negative $5.52 million by December, and EBITDA declined from $3.65 million to a negative $8.07 million. Net earnings also deteriorated, with losses expanding from $958,000 in June to $10.17 million by December.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.