In a leaked recording that has sparked attention on social media, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) expressed frustration with Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, over the recent raids on licensed cannabis businesses in the state.

The recording’s authenticity was verified by POLITICO. Despite Gov Lujan Grisham’s calls to halt these actions, Secretary Mayorkas’s response, as captured in the recording, was dismissive: "The secretary said to me, just so you know: ‘Who cares? They make a lot of money,'" she said referring to the secretary's comment about the state's licensed cannabis industry. "I thought that was really inappropriate."

Increasing Raids on Licensed Cannabis Businesses

The cannabis industry in New Mexico is under increasing pressure as US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) seizures intensify. The New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce reports that seizures have heavily impacted 15 licensed businesses, with losses amounting to $300,000 in 2024 alone. Despite the legal status of marijuana under New Mexico state law, Border Patrol insists that federal law, which classifies marijuana as illegal, takes precedence. This has led to the CBP producing dozens of detentions among cannabis transporters, which explains the losses, as there is no mechanism available to retrieve the confiscated products or receive compensation for them.

State Government To Protect Local Industry

The escalating situation has prompted significant concern among cannabis business managers, urging state intervention. Lujan Grisham, a proponent of legal cannabis, has been vocal about her concerns. According to her spokesperson Michael Coleman, while Secretary Mayorkas has reassured that federal policies regarding legalized cannabis remain unchanged, the state is devising strategies to safeguard its cannabis industry.

Political Motives Suspected Behind Raids

The leaked audio reveals Lujan Grisham’s questioning the motives behind these consistent raids, suggesting a possible political agenda. The state government is pointing out the fact that no other border state with legal cannabis has faced similar federal actions, describing it as a stark deviation from the federal government’s previously passive stance on state-legal cannabis activities.

Border Patrol clarified their stance, stating, “While medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in some U.S. states and Canada, it remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Individuals found violating the Controlled Substances Act may face inadmissibility, seizure, fines, or arrest.”

“I´m boxed in”

The recording was first made public by this X account

Lujan Grisham expressed her reluctance but readiness to escalate the matter publicly, indicating she might issue a formal accusation against Secretary Mayorkas for targeting the state’s legal cannabis operations. “And I don't want to send that letter, but I'm boxed in,” she conveyed her constrained position in the recording.

This development signals growing tensions between state rights and federal law enforcement concerning the cannabis industry in New Mexico, so stay tuned for updates.