Health Recall: Microbial Contamination Alert In British Columbia

In an uncommon event, Health Canada recalls Sirona Pharma Inc.’s Full Sesh Purple Gelato Punch dried cannabis sold in British Columbia due to microbial contamination. The recall responds to a quality control measure.

Health Canada’s Cannabis Data Gathering Program identified microbial contaminant levels exceeding specified limits, potentially posing health risks. While no adverse health reports have been received, consumers have been alerted and are advised to cease using the recalled product immediately. With 1200 units sold between September 18, 2023, and April 18, 2024, the product must be returned to retailers or disposed of safely. Further specification on the contaminant was not made public.

Manitoba’s Home Cultivation Ban Reversal: Shifting Regulations

Manitoba’s political landscape is undergoing a significant shift as the provincial government plans to overturn its ban on homegrown cannabis cultivation. Aligned with federal law and evolving societal attitudes, this reversal reflects changing political dynamics and public sentiment regarding cannabis regulations.

The decision comes as Manitoba and Quebec were the only provinces to enforce restrictions against growing adult-use marijuana at home following Canada’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2018. With the New Democratic Party of Manitoba (NDP) now in power, the province anticipates lifting the ban, marking a pivotal moment in cannabis policy reform.

International Expansion: Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Receives Certifications

In other news, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY GWAYF announced a significant milestone as its cultivation facility in Leamington, Ontario receives CUMS-GAP and GACP certification. This achievement positions Greenway to distribute its high-quality greenhouse cannabis internationally, tapping into new markets and revenue streams.

The certifications, completed through Control Union, demonstrate compliance with strict international standards, allowing Greenway to engage with multiple international cannabis purchasers. With an annual cultivation capacity of 24,000 kg, Greenway aims to capitalize on the export market’s potential, enhancing revenue, gross margins, and global presence.

“Receiving these certifications opens up a whole new world of opportunities for Greenway,” said Jamie D’Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. “With our most recent expansion, we are able to scale up production to meet any new demand for our product internationally.”

As Canada’s cannabis industry continues to evolve, these developments signal both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders, shaping the future of cannabis regulation, consumer safety and market expansion.