New Name, Same Quality: Cannabis Vapor Tech Leader AVD Rebrands As ACTIVE

Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD), a premier in the cannabis vaporizer technology sector with a footprint across over 400 cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada, has officially rebranded as ACTIVE, marking a new chapter in its industry presence. This change was announced on Wednesday by the company’s CEO, Alex Kwon, who emphasized that while the brand’s name has evolved, its core team and commitment to quality remain steadfast.

Embracing Innovation And Reflecting Core Values

“Over the years, we’ve grown and nurtured the AVD brand into a symbol of quality, consistency, and innovation in the cannabis industry,” said Kwon in a press release. The rebranding to ACTIVE reflects a strategic move to align the company's identity more closely with its values and the unique qualities of its products. “Our transition to ACTIVE signifies a bold step forward in our journey. While we're incredibly proud of our history, we are now stepping into a new brand identity. One that is as distinct as the products we create and better reflects our approach to the industry, our business, people, and values," he added.

Michael Brosgart, president of ACTIVE, also commented on the rebranding, highlighting its significance in meeting client needs and honoring the cannabis plant. “The rebrand to ACTIVE reflects our proactive approach to meeting the needs of our clients. It also underscores our passion for the beautiful plant and the diverse active compounds we all love,” Brosgart stated. He expressed gratitude towards their customers for their continued support and partnership, looking forward to progressing together under the new brand identity.

The rebranding to ACTIVE does not signify a change in management or products but rather introduces a renewed brand identity that resonates more profoundly with their values and the industry direction.

Image courtesy of ACTIVE.