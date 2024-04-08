GOP Congress Member James Comer To Lead FDA Hearing On Regulating Hemp Derivatives

Loading... Loading...

With a severe claim of dysfunction, Kentucky GOP Rep and Committee Chair James Comer will lead a hearing with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which hemp will be part of a large list of issues to be discussed, such as baby formula, drug shortages, facility inspections and tobacco regulation.

“The Oversight Committee has highlighted several crises occurring on the FDA’s watch which have negatively impacted the lives and health of American people and families” stated Comer.

“We will hold the Commissioner accountable for what the FDA is doing to address ongoing crises, how they are conducting inspections to prevent nationwide crises in the future, and how they intend to ensure the FDA is first and foremost protecting American consumers.”

Regulation of CBD derivatives from hemp has been a controversial issue since the 2018 Farm Bill.

Congress Needs To Roll Up Its Sleeves

The fact is unregulated intoxicating hemp products can be dangerous, and current regulation seems to fail to prevent the spread of legal synthetic THC from hemp. Historically, the FDA has claimed that to enhance the control over legal hemp's synthetic derivatives such as Delta-8, Congress needs to pass a new law.

Whether this issue will be discussed at Thursday's hearing is anyone's guess. The hearing will be available to watch here.

Learn more about the direction of hemp, CBD and what the FDA is doing to regulate the booming market at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood, Florida, April 16-17. Stay with us at the Diplomat Beach Resort and rub shoulders with entrepreneurs, both large and small and network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!