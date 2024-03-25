TerrAscend Cannabis Co Shares Expansion Plans On Water Tower Research Podcast

Loading... Loading...

In a recent episode of a podcast hosted by Jesse Redmond, managing director at Water Tower Research, TerrAscend Corp TSNDF executives, Jason Wild and Ziad Ghanem delved into the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year financial achievements for 2023. The conversation provided a glimpse into TerrAscend’s ambitious blueprint for the future.

A Closer Look At TerrAscend's 2023 Financial Highlights

“In 2023, all four quarters were fundamentals for us… Our gross margin improved from 41% in 2022 to 50.3% for 2023,” stated Ghanem, TerrAscend's CEO. This operational momentum is particularly noteworthy as TerrAscend not only improved its financial health but solidified its market presence, especially in Maryland and New Jersey.

The multi-state operator showcased a significant revenue increase of 28% year-over-year, with an impressive 25.5% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, amounting to $86.6 million, alongside a gross profit margin boost to 48.2% from 44.6% in Q4 2022.

During the “Higher Exchanges” podcast episode, TerrAscend’s leadership also talked about the challenges the company faced, such as equipment malfunctions in Maryland that led to a crop failure, yet still managing a gross margin increase.

Ohio And Florida: The Next Frontiers

Ohio is a golden opportunity for TerrAscend's growth, concur the execs.”With Ohio, we are having multiple conversations, and there are multiple ways where we can enter Ohio. Now it’s a matter of…is it in a big way or in a bigger way? We will be in Ohio by adult use, as promised,” Ghanem said.

TerrAscend also has its eye on Florida in anticipation of potential legal shifts. “Florida is attractive for sizable entry, not building from scratch,” said Ghanem highlighting the significance of the state in TerrAscend’s expansion roadmap. As Florida residents, both Wild and Ghanem anticipate contributing their votes as the recreational cannabis initiative makes its way onto the ballot. “We know the votes are there,” Ghanem said.

