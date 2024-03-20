Vaping Emerges As A Preferred Method For Rosin Consumption In Cannabis Market

Loading... Loading...

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, vaping is making strides as a mainstream method for consuming rosin, a solventless cannabis concentrate known for its purity and potency. Despite a general decline in cannabis concentrate sales from 2021 to 2023, rosin has defied the trend, showing strong market growth.

According to Headset data, while overall concentrate sales dipped, rosin’s market share nearly doubled, indicating a shift in consumer preference towards cleaner, more natural cannabis products.

Rosin’s market share soared from $24 million to $44 million, climbing from 6.5% to 16% within the cannabis concentrate segment. This growth propelled it past shatter in 2022, making it the second most dominant type of cannabis concentrate, just behind live resin.

Industry Leaders Agree

Around the same time that data was released, industry experts at the 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago gathered to discuss the future of cannabis consumption, with a particular focus on manufactured products like vapes. Luna Stower, CIO of ISPIRE Technology and upcoming speaker at this year’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference highlighted the increasing consumer shift from traditional flower to vape cartridges and disposables.

“Vaporizing offers numerous advantages over smoking, making cannabis more accessible,” Stower explained. She emphasized the importance of adhering to GMP and ISO standards to avoid regulatory issues, making vapes an appealing option for those new to cannabis.

Challenges And Opportunities In Vape Technology

Despite the growing popularity of vaping, challenges remain in finding vaporizers that can consistently deliver high-quality vaporization effects for live rosin. The complex nature of rosin, rich in terpenes, often leads to clogging issues in ceramic heating elements used in vapes. The industry has yet to overcome these technological hurdles to embrace rosin vapes as a widespread consumption method fully.

Manufactured Cannabis Products Gain Traction

The conversation at last year’s conference also shed light on the broader trend of manufactured cannabis products gaining market share. Products like edibles and vapes offer higher margins, efficiency, and ease of use than traditional flower, making them increasingly attractive to consumers and businesses. Automation and technology play vital roles in this shift, enhancing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of manufacturing processes.

As the cannabis industry navigates these evolving consumption trends and technological advancements, vaping stands out as a promising area for growth. The move towards safer, more convenient, and more efficient consumption methods like vaping reflects the changing landscape of the cannabis market and consumer preferences.

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.