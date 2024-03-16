Transatlantic Partnership: Döhler Ventures Invests In Vertosa For Cannabis-Infused Beverage Innovation

Loading... Loading...

Döhler, a global provider of natural ingredients based in Germany, and Vertosa, an infusion technology company for cannabis and hemp products announced a strategic research and development partnership. This collaboration aims to spark a new wave in the beverage sector with innovative life science products.

Enhancing Beverage Formulation

Vertosa will maintain its position in cannabis and hemp infusions, while Döhler will contribute by developing natural ingredient blends to complement Vertosa’s offerings. These blends will encompass a range of components, including natural flavors, colors, juices, botanical extracts and sweetening solutions.

Perspectives From Vertosa And Döhler

“Through Döhler’s partnership, we’re not only gaining a treasury of knowledge but also the capabilities to co-create intellectual property that brings success for customers with a new range of life science beverages,” said Benjamin Larson, CEO of California-based Vertosa. “This union is about more than innovation; it’s about setting the gold standard for what cannabis beverages can and should be.”

Döhler Ventures, the entrepreneurial arm of Döhler, is investing in this collaboration. Dr. Sebastian Dreher from Döhler Ventures adds, “We’re thrilled to support this collaboration. The investment reflects the long-term commitment to both the relationship and product categories, being driven by Vertosa’s professional management, thought leadership and market momentum.”

A Vision For Elevating Beverage Development

Both companies foresee this partnership as a pioneering step towards a robust future for life science beverages. Paul Graham, CEO of Döhler North America, emphasizes, “Teaming up with Vertosa is a game-changer, propelling the market trend to new heights. By combining our expertise in natural ingredients with Vertosa’s infusion technology, we’re not just innovating, we’re leading the way together.”

Driving Industry Growth

This collaboration aims to set new standards in product development, offering consumers enhanced sensory experiences while supporting the expansion of cannabis and hemp ingredients in the beverage industry.

