Seamless Cannabis E-Commerce Prepayments With CanPay's RemotePay Integration

CanPay, a cannabis industry payment network, has introduced an innovative e-commerce payment integration looking to redefine the way consumers prepay for cannabis purchases online. RemotePay seeks to bring consumers and merchants closer to a traditional retail experience.

Enhanced Online Prepayment Experience

RemotePay enables consumers to prepay their cannabis orders through participating dispensaries’ websites and apps. With a simple debit from their checking accounts via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network, consumers can now enjoy the convenience of prepayment, streamlining the purchasing process and reducing wait times.

Seamless Prepaymens And Flexible Transactions

Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay, the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between cannabis and traditional retail. “When we launched eight years ago, our goal was to bring the cannabis industry as close to traditional retail as possible. Prepayment is yet another huge step in that direction.”

“Somewhere between thirty and seventy percent of cannabis sales made online are modified post-sale," he added, underscoring one of the key features of RemotePay: flexibility in transaction management. Merchants retain control over the settlement process, allowing them to modify transaction amounts as needed. This flexibility addresses the complexities inherent in the cannabis industry, such as local taxes, discounts, and product changes, ensuring accurate accounting and customer satisfaction.

Positive Reception From Industry Leaders

Integration with platforms like DispenseFirst, I Heart Jane, and STRAIN further enhances accessibility, providing consumers with a streamlined and hassle-free purchasing experience.

FLUENT, a prominent medical cannabis producer and dispensary, has embraced RemotePay through its integration with I Heart Jane, an e-commerce solution for dispensaries developed by Jane Technologies.

Vic Bindi, chief revenue officer at FLUENT, highlighted the benefits of RemotePay for their patients. “CanPay’s RemotePay option is exactly what FLUENT needed to help empower our patients with a simple, secure, and easy way to prepay their online orders,” said Bindi.

With over 1,100 participating dispensaries across more than 30 states, CanPay is set to pave the way for a more seamless and consumer-friendly cannabis shopping experience.

Image courtesy of CanPay.

