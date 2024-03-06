Wana Brands Makes Historic European Debut, Targeting Switzerland's $543M Market

Loading... Loading...

In a landmark move for the global cannabis industry, Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edibles company, is set to become the first American brand to introduce cannabis-infused edibles to Europe, as reported in Forbes by Javier Hasse.

The company announced a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Alpen Group, marking the beginning of Wana’s European expansion. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry, paving the way for potential future growth across the continent.

Nancy Whiteman, co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands, who is attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17, called the move a continuation of the company’s mission to pioneer emerging markets, noted Forbes.

"Since Wana Brands was established in Colorado’s budding market in 2010, our mission has been to pioneer our presence in emerging markets. This vision has now taken us across the Atlantic to Switzerland, marking 14 years of expansive growth," Whiteman said.

"Switzerland’s global acclaim for precision and excellence resonates with Wana’s core values. Through our alliance with Alpen, we’re leveraging world-class manufacturing standards."

Switzerland, renowned for its strict quality standards, will be the first European nation to welcome Wana’s cannabis edibles, specifically gummies. The launch is anticipated for 2025, coinciding with Switzerland’s health authority’s approval of pilot programs for the non-medical use of cannabis. This development is seen as a significant step towards the potential legalization of recreational cannabis in Europe, with Switzerland potentially becoming a frontrunner in the space.

See Also: Curaleaf Reports Record Q4 Revenue Of $345M, Narrows Loss On Higher Sales, Growing Market Share

Todd Boren, co-founder and CEO of Alpen Group, highlighted the combined strengths of both companies.

"From a commercial standpoint, the distinct opportunities presented in possessing a unique arsenal of proprietary formulations provide us with a significant advantage, particularly in emerging markets,” he said. “We look forward to working closely together on the legal recreational pilot programs underway in Switzerland."

Loading... Loading...

Europe: Cannabis On The Rise: Wana’s expansion into Switzerland came amidst a wave of evolving cannabis legislation across Europe.

Countries such as Malta, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and now Germany have made strides towards legalizing and regulating adult-use cannabis in recent years. Switzerland’s pilot programs represent the continent’s gradual shift towards a more regulated and potentially legalized cannabis market.

The European market for cannabis holds immense potential, with Switzerland alone projected to reach a market size of $543.3 million in 2024, according to Statista, Forbes pointed out. This expansion positioned Wana Brands for significant growth, not only in Europe but also as a global leader in the cannabis edibles industry.

Come and meet Nancy Whiteman in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida at the new venue in Hollywood on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort is a chance for entrepreneurs, large and small, to network, learn and grow.

Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars for this conference because it’s the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.

Courtesy photo