Medical Marijuana Now Available In Pharmacies Across Greece: First Patient With Arthritis Feels 'Relief'

Seven years after Greece legalized medical marijuana, adults with prescriptions can finally access it in pharmacies.

Patients suffering from chemo-induced nausea, multiple sclerosis pain and spasticity, chronic pain and those receiving palliative care can qualify for medical marijuana prescriptions, according to the Greek Reporter.

Anesthesiologists, neurologists and pathologists specializing in cancer, infections and rheumatism can prescribe pharmaceutical marijuana. Other physicians can repeat the treatment for six months before another re-evaluation by a specialist.

First Legal Patient

Anna Paga, a mother of three who suffers from psoriatic arthritis says she feels "relief, vindication, freedom to live," writes Lifo.

“I had excruciating pain in my bones to the point where I couldn’t sleep,” she said, adding that previous treatments had serious side effects, including a suspicion of breast cancer. Exhausted from pain, she searched for alternative treatments when she met Jacqueline Poitras from the Association MAMAKA, which was founded by a mother with children suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, spasticity and epilepsy. Paga tried medical cannabis and soon noticed a significant improvement in her pain.

Anesthesiologist and president of the Hellenic Medical Society for Cannabinoids, Chrysoula Karanastasi told Athens-Macedonian News Agency that "everyone could potentially benefit and everyone could see their hopes disappointed" as prescription cannabis is "not a panacea."

"I would not say that they cover a specific gap so much as complement our treatment options," Karanastasi continued, highlighting the importance of finding the right dose.

Recreational cannabis use is still illegal in Greece, despite recent momentum on marijuana decriminalization in Europe. On Friday, Germany legalized cannabis, becoming the third European country to do so after Malta and Luxembourg.

In December 2023, Greek Parliament member Stelios Kouloglou urged the European Commission (EC) to act on the lack of legislative framework for medical marijuana, which forced patients to turn to the illegal market. In November 2021, the Greek government banned the import of medicinal marijuana products, leaving patients with no other choice than the illicit market.

In 2023, the first medical cannabis production plant at Examilia, in Corinth was established. Tikun-Olam Cannbit's TKUNF subsidiary, Tikun Europe, was welcomed by Greek Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

Kouloglou told the EC that the medical marijuana legal framework would "effectively limit the black market, regulate both quality and accurate labeling and ensure legal, safe access to medicinal products for medical use. The use of cannabis for medical purposes is universally accepted."

"The World Health Organization (WHO) proposes prescribing it for a wide range of conditions and the European Parliament has called on European and national authorities to address the issue legislatively, fund research and innovation and provide information to health professionals," he added.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by Gaetano Cessati on Unsplash and yanina en Pixabay