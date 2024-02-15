Federal Researchers Find New Methods To Ascertain Difference Between Cannabis And Hemp

Loading... Loading...

Researchers funded by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) developed innovative, cost-effective forensic methods to measure the exact amount of THC present in a cannabis sample, aiming to accurately differentiate hemp from marijuana.

Expensive Precision For A Costly And Outdated War

The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 initially lumped cannabis—both hemp and marijuana—into the same category of illegal substances. Decades later, the 2018 Farm Bill sought to untangle this classification by legalizing hemp and differentiating it from marijuana based on its psychoactivity. This law establishes that products with more than 0.3% of THC are not considered hemp, but rather marijuana, therefore criminalizing its possession.

However, this legislative change left law enforcement and forensic labs grappling with a complex challenge: how to differentiate between two forms of the same plant, a task both time-consuming and expensive. Over 10% of all submissions to crime labs in 2022 were for distinguishing marijuana from hemp, exacerbating backlogs in an already strained system, according to the NIJ.

Advances In Forensic Analysis Of Seized Cannabis

In a search to tackle this difficulty, NIJ-funded researchers unveiled these new methods. Utilizing advanced mass spectrometry techniques like gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and direct analysis in real-time high-resolution mass spectrometry (DART-HRMS), the THC content is precisely measured. Dr. Walter Brent Wilson's team and Dr. Rabi Musah's lab pioneered these techniques, offering a glimpse of hope for backlogged crime labs burdened by the need to precisely quantify THC.

Yet, this scientific advancement begs a question: does refining the ability to classify cannabis serve justice or merely perpetuate the War on Drugs? The rigorous pursuit to classify the plant and its components underscores a broader narrative of criminalization that disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

A Local And Global Shift In Perception

These forensic advancements come amid the growing rumors of an imminent Federal cannabis rescheduling, reflecting a global trend toward legalization. Additionally, the United Nations continues its shift in stance, advocating for ending the global War on Drugs and promoting health and human rights approaches to drug policies instead of punishment.

While the research aims to streamline these processes, these new forensic methods also illuminate the excessive resources dedicated to a distinction that, in the eyes of the majority of the U.S. population, should not dictate criminality.