Senator Wants To Use Marijuana Revenue To Offset Government Employee Healthcare Costs In West Virginia: 'It's Not Political, Just Right'

West Virginia state Senator Mike Caputo (D) recently introduced a bill aiming to help the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) challenges. The measure, however, requires legalization of recreational cannabis use.

What happened: Caputo presented Monday a bill, under which legal cannabis sales profits would be used to offset employee contributions to PEIA. This means that SB 585 can only become law if recreational marijuana is legalized in the Mountain State.

"Anytime I go into a forum with public employees, they always ask how we're going to help them with their PEIA costs," Caputo said, as reported by Metro News. "This is not political for me; I'm not running again, but I think it's the right thing to do if the state ever sees fit to legalize, I think 50 percent should go to the general fund to help the entire state of West Virginia. And 50 percent should be directed to help our state employees."

The news comes on the heels of West Virginia Del. Evan Hansen's (D) introduction of a bill in the House of Delegates last Wednesday, which would legalize the production, sale and use of recreational cannabis.

House Bill 4873 would allow cannabis sales by licensed operators and provide labeling regulations. Driving under the influence of marijuana would remain illegal.

Why it matters: Caputo further added that he was informed that the raises offered by the governor oftentimes don't support the plan increases and that he doesn't think this is the way to fix the ongoing issues. He believes that this bill could provide a permanent solution to the PEIA crisis that is repeating every year.

The PEIA state fund is estimated to have a $6M deficit in FY 2025. The legislature previously tried to deal with the problem by raising the amount employees owe for their share of insurance coverage, writes the West Virginia Press Association.

"They raised what public servants have to pay for insurance, gave a state pay raise, and called it even—but then they kicked spouses off the coverage unless people paid a hefty fee. I want to reduce the burden on our workers," said Caputo.

"Health care costs are going to continue to soar; we certainly know that," Caputo said. "I'm just looking for some creative ways to try to help the people who have served the state of West Virginia."

The senator added he would be pleased to see adult-use cannabis issue on the ballot.

"Let's just lay it out there on a ballot and see what the people of West Virginia want to do about that," Caputo said. "I am all for that. I feel confident it would pass, and if it didn't pass, I would respect the decision of a majority of West Virginians."

What's next: As of Jan. 29, SB 525 has been double-referenced to the Banking & Insurance and Finance Committees.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by US Department of Health and Human Services via Wikimedia Commons and Michael Fischer via Pexels