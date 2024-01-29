Cannabis Legalization Has An Unexpected Ally In Republicans, New Poll Reveals

Loading... Loading...

A new poll by the Tarrance Group, a research and survey firm close to the Republican Party, reveals that 57% of U.S. likely voters, including a significant portion of Republicans under 55, favor legalizing marijuana nationwide. This figure includes 35% strongly supporting the change.

Generational And Partisan Perspectives

The survey highlights a generational shift in attitudes toward cannabis.

Among Republicans, 48% support nationwide legalization, with the number rising to 55% for those under 55. Democrats show stronger support, with 67% favoring broad legalization and 74% of younger Democrats concurring. Independent voters also lean towards legalization, with 56% in favor, increasing to 63% for those under 55.

Political Implications And Voter Trends

Josh Glasstetter of the U.S. Cannabis Council told Marijuana Moment these findings can be interpreted as a sign of a bipartisan, generational shift toward federal legalization. The poll indicates that younger voters, crucial in the upcoming election, overwhelmingly support legalization. Notably, 67% of voters aged 18-44 favor nationwide legalization, compared to 57% of those aged 45-64 and 47% of seniors.

Moreover, President Biden’s supporters overwhelmingly back this reform at 68%, while 48% of Donald Trump’s supporters and 50% of undecided voters agree. Additionally, 55% of “double-haters,” critical of both Biden and Trump, support legalization.



Comparative Polls And Political Gains

The Tarrance poll’s results are slightly lower than other surveys, possibly due to the survey’s phrasing, which implied federal legalization would directly affect state laws.

This data follows a Gallup poll showing a record-high national support level for ending federal cannabis prohibition. Concurrently, a Lake Research Partners survey, commissioned by the Coalition for Cannabis Scheduling Reform, suggests significant political gains for Biden if marijuana is rescheduled under his directive.

Regulatory And Market Considerations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended rescheduling cannabis, though the DEA holds final authority. Interestingly, about one-third of cannabis consumers might revert to the illicit market if marijuana becomes a prescription drug, a separate poll suggests.

The Tarrance survey, conducted with 1,000 likely voters on January 3-4, has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error, illustrates a growing trend toward support for cannabis legalization in the United States.

Photo: Courtesy of NORML