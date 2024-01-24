Missouri's Marijuana Market Hits Record High: $1.3B In 2023 Mostly From Adult-Use Sales

In 2023, Missouri experienced a significant surge in its legal marijuana market. State figures show that in December sales alone sales reached $123 million, nearly matching the state's all-time high and contributing to an impressive total of $1.3 billion for the year.
This remarkable growth was driven by the adult-use sector, which tallied nearly $1.04 billion since its inception in February.
The medical marijuana segment, however, saw a decline, with sales dropping to $16.8 million in December from a higher figure earlier in the year.
Legal And Regulatory Changes In Missouri's Cannabis Landscape
Missouri's efforts to expunge marijuana charges have required additional funding due to the volume of cases. The courts are seeking an extra $3.7 million to manage the workload, indicating the scale of the task following the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Legislative changes in Missouri could see a reduction in police searches based on marijuana odor alone. There's also a focus on regulating cannabis edibles more strictly, reflecting evolving legal and regulatory landscapes surrounding cannabis use.
The state has experienced a tighter regulatory grip on the cannabis industry, with an emphasis on compliance and safety. There's also a growing trend of unionization within the cannabis sector, showcasing the maturing nature of the industry.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!