Missouri's Marijuana Market Hits Record High: $1.3B In 2023 Mostly From Adult-Use Sales

In 2023, Missouri experienced a significant surge in its legal marijuana market. State figures show that in December sales alone sales reached $123 million, nearly matching the state's all-time high and contributing to an impressive total of $1.3 billion for the year.

This remarkable growth was driven by the adult-use sector, which tallied nearly $1.04 billion since its inception in February.

The medical marijuana segment, however, saw a decline, with sales dropping to $16.8 million in December from a higher figure earlier in the year.

Legal And Regulatory Changes In Missouri's Cannabis Landscape

Missouri's efforts to expunge marijuana charges have required additional funding due to the volume of cases. The courts are seeking an extra $3.7 million to manage the workload, indicating the scale of the task following the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Legislative changes in Missouri could see a reduction in police searches based on marijuana odor alone. There's also a focus on regulating cannabis edibles more strictly, reflecting evolving legal and regulatory landscapes surrounding cannabis use.

The state has experienced a tighter regulatory grip on the cannabis industry, with an emphasis on compliance and safety. There's also a growing trend of unionization within the cannabis sector, showcasing the maturing nature of the industry.

