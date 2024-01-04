Hemp Should Be Deemed Compliant Unless It Exceeds 1% Total THC, 1 Of 7 Objectives For New Farm Bill

Loading... Loading...

The hemp industry, which consists of 33 non-profit organizations, released seven objectives for the upcoming U.S. Farm Bill.

It’s been five years since Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill, which effectively legalized hemp and hemp-derived products. Under the bill, hemp is considered to have only 0.3% delta 9 THC. This, however, left many questions unanswered and many products without proper regulations. What about products derived from hemp, are they regulated as food? Are they considered supplements?

The new Farm Bill was due in 2023, but the legislature failed to meet the deadlines, which is why the House recently extended the 2018 Farm Bill through Sept. 30, 2024.

“With the Farm Bill delayed, possibly beyond the upcoming presidential election, we have an extended window to build upon the substantial strides made this year,” stated U.S. Hemp Roundtable general counsel, Jonathan Miller. “The remarkable unity within our industry sends a powerful message to Congress. We will seize this window of opportunity to ensure that the final package reflects and prioritizes the key objectives crucial to the growth and sustainability of the hemp industry.”

Critical Objectives

According to the industry, the following objectives are critical and should be considered by Congress

Regulate CBD and other ingredients derived from hemp under the existing frameworks for dietary supplements and food additives as outlined in HR 1629 and S 2451.

Address the shortage of testing laboratories and protect consumers by allowing USDA and ISO 17025 accredited laboratories to test hemp products.

Reduce regulatory requirements for hemp grain and fiber farmers via HR 3755 or S 980, and/or through a fit-for-purpose approach as outlined here.

Permit hemp grain for animal feed.

Maintain the current definition of “hemp” while balancing appropriate consumer protections with continued market access to popular hemp products.

Promote justice, equity, and the planet by repealing the felon ban in HR 1428 supporting hemp research at minority-serving institutions, and enhancing climate opportunities through carbon credit programs.

Mandate that hemp crops should be deemed compliant unless they exceed 1% total THC, as defined by USDA.

Billion Dollar Suffering

"The hemp industry has faced continuous challenges in establishing a stable foundation since the full federal legalization of hemp brought about by the 2018 Farm Bill,” Morris Beegle, president of WAFBA - We Are For Better Alternatives, said in a statement. “The absence of regulatory clarity from the FDA along with the pandemic, has resulted in the elimination of thousands of operators and companies, causing the emerging industry to suffer billions of dollars in lost revenues and investment. Nevertheless, there is optimism due to the strong willingness of key industry stakeholders across the supply chain and various product categories to collaborate on common-sense policy initiatives. These stakeholders are eager to join forces and present a unified voice, focusing on crucial objectives for the upcoming Farm Bill. The goal is to provide farmers, processors, manufacturers, and ancillary businesses with a clear pathway and understanding, fostering an environment that allows the hemp industry to thrive and prosper."

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis via Unsplash