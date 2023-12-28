24 Cannabis Events For 2024: Benzinga's Guide

Loading... Loading...

As we blaze into 2024, the cannabis industry is set to light up with exciting events. From exclusive conferences to expansive expos, here’s your ultimate guide to the top 24 cannabis events of the year.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

When & Where: Hollywood, Florida, April 16-17, 2024.

Why It’s a Must-Visit: This event is a powerhouse of cannabis networking and knowledge. Picture yourself engaging with top investors, rubbing shoulders with industry leaders, and getting a front-row seat to the most innovative pitches. It’s the perfect blend of business and pleasure in sunny Florida. Find out more at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight

When & Where: Culver City, CA, Feb. 22, 2024.

Can’t-Miss Highlights: This event is a hotbed for cannabis innovation in California. Imagine discovering the latest market trends and networking with the movers and shakers of the cannabis world, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Culver City. Keep an eye out for more at Benzinga RoadShow.

Lift Cannabis Expo

When & Where: Vancouver and Toronto, Dates TBA 2024.

Why Attend: Lift Cannabis Expo is your ticket to understanding the Canadian cannabis landscape. This event is a melting pot of ideas, with industry leaders sharing insights and the latest products on display. Stay tuned for specific dates on their website.

Meet the most influential people in the cannabis industry at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The highly successful event is returning to The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, on April 16 and 17. Get your tickets now at bzcannabis.com. Prices will increase soon.

Cannabis Business Asia-Pacific 2024

When & Where: Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 29 — March 1, 2024.

Experience the Future Here: Delve into Asia’s burgeoning cannabis market. This event is a unique blend of cultural insight and business strategy, offering a window into one of the world’s most exciting emerging markets—more details at CB24AS.

CannaCon

When & Where: Seattle, WA – Feb. 17-18; Detroit, MI – June 2-3; Boston, MA – July 14-15; Oklahoma City, OK – September 8-9; Chicago, IL – October 20-21, 2024.

The Ultimate Cannabis Tour: Each CannaCon offers a unique perspective on the cannabis industry tailored to its location. This is where you can see the latest trends and innovations, meet industry influencers, and expand your cannabis knowledge. Check CannaCon for more.

Cannabis Science Conference

When & Where: Kansas City, MO, May 7-9, 2024.

A Deep Scientific Dive: This is the place for those interested in the science behind cannabis. With a focus on medical research, lab techniques, and horticultural science, it’s a treasure trove of knowledge. Visit Cannabis Science Conference.

CannMed

When & Where: Marco Island, Florida, May 12-15, 2024.

Why It’s Unique: CannMed is at the forefront of medical cannabis. With discussions on the latest research and therapeutic practices, it’s a must-attend for anyone interested in the medical side of cannabis. Discover more at CannMedEvents.

CannaTrade

When & Where: Zürich, Switzerland, May 24-26, 2024.

A Global Cannabis Stage: CannaTrade is where the international cannabis community gathers. It’s a bustling marketplace of ideas and products, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the global cannabis industry. Visit CannaTrade.

Grow Up Conference And Expo

When & Where: Edmonton, Canada, May 27-29 and Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2024.

Why Go: Focusing on cultivation and extraction, Grow Up is where you’ll find the latest growing technology and strategies. This event is a goldmine for anyone interested in the production side of cannabis—more at Grow Up Conference.

Cannabis Business Europe

When & Where: Frankfurt, Germany, June 4-5, 2024.

A European Cannabis Deep-Dive: This event comprehensively examines the European cannabis industry. From regulatory insights to market opportunities, it’s a must for anyone navigating the European cannabis landscape. Information is available here.

CWCBExpo

When & Where: New York City, NY, June 5-6, 2024.

The Big Apple Meets Cannabis: CWCBExpo is where cannabis meets commerce and innovation in the heart of NYC. It’s ideal for discovering new products and networking with industry leaders. Check CWCBExpo for more.

The Flower Expo

When & Where: Massachusetts, June 5-6, and Michigan, August 7-8, 2024.

Discover the Latest Trends: This expo showcases innovation in cannabis products and technologies. It’s the perfect place for those looking to stay ahead of the curve in the cannabis industry. Visit The Flower Expo for details.

NECANN’s Cannabis Conventions

When & Where: Eight U.S. locations throughout 2024.

Regional Cannabis Insights: NECANN offers a unique view of the cannabis industry, tailored to each region’s needs and trends. It’s an invaluable opportunity for local networking and learning—more at NECANN.

Alternative Products Expo

When & Where: Miami, March 14-16; Medellín, May 18-19; Houston, June 20-22, 2024.

Innovations in Cannabis: This expo is the place to be for those interested in alternative cannabis products like CBD and hemp. It’s a hotspot for discovering the latest in cannabis innovation. Visit AltProExpo for more.

Cannabis Europa

When & Where: London, UK, June 25-26, 2024.

Gateway to Europe’s Cannabis Scene: Get unparalleled insights into European cannabis legislation and market trends, plus network with top industry figures. A must-attend for those looking to enter or expand in the European market. Details at Cannabis Europa.

MJBizCon

When & Where: Las Vegas, NV, December 3-6, 2024.

The Global Cannabis Epicenter: MJBizCon is the world’s largest gathering of cannabis professionals, offering an unmatched platform for networking, education, and business development. More at MJBizConference.

Clio Cannabis Awards

When & Where: Date & Location TBA 2024.

Celebrating Creativity: Recognizing the best in cannabis marketing and communications, the Clio Cannabis Awards are a prestigious event for industry creatives. Stay updated here.

Emerald Cup Awards

When & Where: California, Date TBA 2024.

The Oscars of Cannabis: Known as the “Academy Awards of Cannabis,” this event celebrates the finest in cannabis cultivation and production. A must-attend for industry connoisseurs. Information at Emerald Cup.

International Cannabis Business Conference

When & Where: Berlin, Germany, April 16-17, 2024.

A Global Cannabis Platform: This conference provides insights into the international cannabis market, featuring renowned speakers and invaluable networking opportunities. Tickets are available here.

Hall of Flowers

When & Where: Ventura, CA, March 13-14; Santa Rosa, CA, September 27-28, 2024.

Premier B2B Cannabis Event: Hall of Flowers gathers premium cannabis brands and retailers known for its high-end networking and business opportunities. More at Hall of Flowers.

Spannabis

When & Where: March 15-17, 2024. Location TBA

A Unique Cannabis Celebration: Spannabis is more than a trade show; it’s a vibrant blend of cannabis culture, music, and education. It’s the perfect spot to immerse yourself in the European cannabis scene and make lasting connections. Keep updated with the latest here.

Expoweed Chile

When & Where: Dates & Location TBA 2024.

Why It’s a Must-See: Expoweed Chile is a gateway to South America’s cannabis market. Focusing on local and international exhibitors, it offers unique insights into emerging trends and opportunities in the region. Stay informed about the event at Expoweed Chile.

Expocannabis Uruguay and Brazil

When & Where: Dates & Locations TBA 2024.

A South American Cannabis Adventure: These expos are crucial to understanding the cannabis markets of Uruguay and Brazil. They offer a blend of cultural showcases, business insights, and networking opportunities that are second to none. Find more information for Brazil and Uruguay.

Expoweed Mexico

When & Where: October, Exact Dates & Location TBA 2024.

Why You Should Be There: Expoweed Mexico celebrates Mexican cannabis culture. This event showcases the region’s best products, innovations, and networking opportunities catering to local and international participants. Discover more at Expoweed Mexico.

There you have it, the can’t-miss cannabis events of 2024. Whether you’re an industry veteran or a curious newcomer, these events promise to offer invaluable insights.

