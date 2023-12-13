KayaPush & Treez Unite, Boosting Cannabis Retail Operations

Loading... Loading...

KayaPush, a leader in cannabis workforce management, has partnered with Treez, a top point-of-sale (POS) software firm, to enhance cannabis retail operations. This collaboration aims to accelerate global industry growth by integrating KayaPush’s workforce management tools with Treez’s advanced POS technology.

The alliance offers a comprehensive solution by merging KayaPush’s expertise in scheduling, time tracking and payroll with Treez‘s proficiency in retail analytics and POS systems. This integration not only streamlines operations but also provides crucial insights for boosting revenue and efficiency.

The partnership will enable real-time decision-making on labor, a key operational cost, through features like real-time sales reports and heatmaps.

CEOs Perspectives

Tommy Truong, CEO of KayaPush stated, “Partnering with Treez amplifies our mission by integrating with a top-tier POS system, creating a holistic solution for our clients to drive growth and efficiency.”

John Yang, CEO of Treez, reinforced the significance of the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with their goal of aiding retailers in profitability. He noted that the combination of KayaPush’s workforce data and Treez’s Retail Analytics will enable retailers to optimize crucial business metrics, such as the labor-to-sales ratio.

Impact On The Cannabis Industry

This partnership between KayaPush and Treez promises to set a new standard in the cannabis industry, making the entire process from seed to sale more streamlined and effective. The joint venture promises a seamless and more efficient management of both sales and staffing in the cannabis retail sector.