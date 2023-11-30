Get Cozy In Cuffing Season With The Latest Cannabis Products Including Delta 9 Gummies, THC Vegan Chocolate And More

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In this cozy time of year, the cannabis market blooms with new and innovative products that promise to enhance your relaxation and comfort. From the delights of THC-infused chocolates to the soothing effects of specialized gummies, there's a range of products designed to cater to various tastes and preferences.

RSO in a Bottle Tinctures By Beard Bros Pharms

Beard Bros Pharms, a renowned multi-state brand, has introduced "RSO in a Bottle," a line of tinctures available in various formulations: High-CBD (20:1 CBD: THC), High-THC (20:1 THC: CBD), and High CBN Nighttime (2:1 THC: CBN). These products, rooted in the legacy of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), are exclusive to Catalyst stores until January 2024. Beard Bros' commitment to quality began with the launch of pure RSO in 2013 in California's medical market, expanding to the adult-use market in 2018.

THC + CBN Sleep Gummies By Rare Cannabinoid

For those seeking a restful night's sleep, the THC + CBN Sleep Gummies by Rare Cannabinoid Company are a delightful choice. These vegan gummies blend Delta-9-THC, CBN, and CBD oils in a tasty huckleberry flavor. Each gummy contains 5mg Delta-9-THC, 30mg CBN, and 10mg CBD, ensuring quality with all-natural ingredients and no additives. Safety is paramount, with a child-resistant lid and strict lab tests confirming quality. These gummies are federally legal with Delta-9-THC below 0.3%, making them available for nationwide shipping. Sweet dreams await!

Delta 9 Gummies By Elevate

Elevate is making waves in the hemp industry with its premium Delta 9 THC gummies. As a legal alternative to traditional marijuana, these hemp-derived edibles feature 10mg of Delta 9 THC per gummy, with 30 gummies per jar. They are made from 100% natural vegan ingredients, free from animal gelatin, artificial colors, or flavors, and contain less than 0.3% THC.

Blazy Susan Resin Blaster

Blazy Susan's Resin Blaster Glass Cleaner is a game-changer in cannabis accessory care. This lab-formulated cleaner uses space-age silica clay to effortlessly absorb resins and tars. Suitable for glass, metal, ceramics, and more, it's biodegradable and reusable. This global brand based in Denver, CO, known for its rolling trays and pink rolling papers, continues to innovate in the cannabis space.

THC Vegan Chocolate Bar By Zen Cannabis

Zen Cannabis, a leader in the edibles market, introduces its Vegan Chocolate Bar in California. This product is a treat for those mindful of health and the environment, combining premium quality chocolate with natural full-spectrum cannabis (100mg THC), without dairy. Zen also offers Milk Chocolate and Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate Bars, for a variety of tastes. These chocolate delights will be available in select California dispensaries from December 8th.

The cannabis market is constantly evolving, bringing forth products that not only cater to diverse preferences but also uphold quality and safety standards. This cuffing season, whether you're seeking relaxation, a good night's sleep, or simply a delightful treat, the latest cannabis products offer something special for everyone. Stay cozy!

Image created using artificial intelligence tools