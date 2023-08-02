Kushy Punch THC Product Line Launching In New York Via Union Square Travel Agency

Kushy Punch is expanding into the New York cannabis market. This development comes with the anticipated launch of Kushy Punch products at the Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA) dispensary in New York.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to venture into the New York market with the highly regarded Union Square Travel Agency as our newest partner," stated Gus Shukeireh, owner of Kushy Punch. "New York has always been at the forefront of culture and trends, and we are eager to introduce our exceptional product line to the sophisticated cannabis consumers in this dynamic city."

The Kushy Punch product line, which will be available at USQTA beginning this summer, includes 1-gram vapes featuring a selection of 11 flavors. Additionally, Kushy Punch's 100mg individual gummies will grace the shelves, offering customers an array of 10 flavors.

Dave Vautrin, operating partner at USQTA, shared his enthusiasm for this momentous collaboration, stating, "We are excited to debut Kushy Punch in NYC. The timing is perfect to add this premium brand to our menu as we prepare for our significant retail expansion to our new 835 Broadway location this month. Kushy Punch brings excellent products with iconic flavors, strong training, activation and a deep understanding of how to effectively connect with consumers.”

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash