Enveric Unveils Positive Results From Preclinical Studies Supporting Metabolic Profile Of Its Psilocin Prodrug For Anxiety

Enveric Biosciences ENVB announced successful completion of preclinical absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and toxicology studies conforming to earlier positive results from pharmacokinetic (PK) animal studies and supportive of Enveric’s clinical design objectives for reduced overall side effects and shorter duration of hallucinatory effect for its lead candidate EB-373.

The in vitro assays using liver extracts derived from human, dog, rat, and mouse models demonstrated efficient conversion of EB-373 to active metabolite psilocin, with consistent results across all species. Preclinical results for EB-373 have consistently shown rapid achievement of peak psilocin concentration in the blood at levels >95% that of the parent prodrug, indicating the almost complete conversion of EB-373 to psilocin by the liver.

The in vitro results align with prior results in animal studies that demonstrated faster onset of acute peak neuroactive effects.

“These ADME and toxicology data help us further understand and confirm our molecular design success as we seek to harness the neuroplastogenic properties of psilocin while offering a potential treatment that better controls the hallucinatory effects in humans,” stated Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., director and CEO of Enveric. “With these in vitro analyses, in addition to our animal PK studies, we are building a robust pharmaceutical profile as we progress EB-373 to human testing in clinical trials.”

“We are increasingly confident that EB-373 has the potential to be well tolerated with a side effect profile that improves on psilocybin,” added Tucker. “Evident in its emerging PK parameters and safety profile, EB-373 appears to have realized the desirable properties of being rapidly converted to the active metabolite psilocin, followed by rapid elimination from the body, allowing for a potentially significant reduction in the overall length of the hallucinatory experience, and resulting in an improved therapeutic option for patients.”

Enveric intends to present thorough analyses of preclinical ADME and toxicology studies for EB-373 at a future scientific conference.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

Related News

Enveric Unveils Positive Results From Animal Studies Of Its Psilocin Prodrug For Anxiety

Psyched: A $100M Donation Pledge, Frank Biden Gets Candid, New Search Trends & More