Cannabis Increasingly Used As Substitute For Alcohol, Especially Among Gen Z

A report from data company Brightfield Group shows that cannabis continues to come up as a substitute for alcohol among consumers, especially for the Gen Z demographic, reported Green Market Report.

Three consumer subgroups have been identified in the report: Wellness Seekers, Trendy Enthusiasts and Better Way Believers. Wellness Seekers have been described as pursuing the latest wellness trends and stress management methods. Better Way Believers as bettering their bodies and the planet through "the right way,” and Trendy Enthusiasts as being at the cutting edge of trends.

The company’s research reveals that 60% of alcohol consumers are drinking less as of Q1 2023 compared to 57% in Q3 2021, with Wellness Seekers leading the pack with 72%, followed by 69% of Trendy Enthusiasts and 58% of Better Way Believers.

“While cannabis is used as a substitute for 20% of all alcohol consumers drinking less, we see 37% of Gen Z consumers substituting with cannabis,” the report states.

18% of alcohol users now prefer to use cannabis in social settings, with this choice being more notable among millennials, at 29%.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash