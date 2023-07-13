Montel Williams Challenges Misconceptions Of Cannabis: It's Medical And Has Been Around A Long Time

TV star Montel Williams took the stage at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami to passionately champion the medical benefits of cannabis. He also issued a compelling call to action, urging individuals who might still be on the fence due to long-held misconceptions about cannabis to reconsider their stance.

"But the truth of the matter is cannabis has been an efficacious medication utilized by civilizations all over the world for the rights of 5,000 years," Williams stated, challenging the notion that cannabis is a modern anomaly.

Williams took a deep dive into the rich history of cannabis as a medicinal tool, pointing out that its use was not a novel phenomenon but one deeply rooted in human civilization for millennia. He contrasted the historical context against the backdrop of a period over the last 60 years in which, he argues, misinformation and negative stereotypes have dominated the public discourse around cannabis.

The celebrated talk-show host urged the audience to trust their government's own appraisal of cannabis's medical efficacy. "And if you don't even want to believe in its history, just believe in the fact that the group that you give charter over you, called the US government, that gives charter over the FDA, is a group that filed for a patent on cannabis almost 22 years ago understanding how efficacious a medication it is," he said.

By pointing out that the US government patented cannabis, Williams highlighted the contradiction between public perception and institutional action. In doing so, he crafted a persuasive argument that could help break down barriers of skepticism and doubt about the medicinal value of cannabis.

"So believe in your government and demand that you get access to what they think is the best," he concluded. This sentiment underscored his overall message of questioning long-held beliefs, seeking evidence, and taking control of one's health decisions.

The discourse provided by Montel Williams at the Miami conference was illuminating and sparked much-needed conversation. This conversation continues, as the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Chicago on September 27 and 28. Those interested in joining this important event can find all relevant information on bzcannabis.com