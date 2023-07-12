Exclusive Brands Launches 1000mg CBD & 1000mg THC Chill Heating & Cooling Cream In Michigan

Exclusive Brands, announced the addition of two new full THC and ratioed topical cream products to Neno’s Naturals’ line of wellness products.

Neno’s Naturals will now be offering a full THC 1000mg Chill Heating & Cooling Cream. The brand is also offering a ratioed 1000mg CBD/ 1000mg THC Chill Heating & Cooling Cream. The new topical cream products from Neno’s Naturals will be available in store at all Exclusive Brands locations throughout Michigan as well as via delivery in the state.

In addition to the new topical cream product offerings, Neno’s Naturals continues to offer both medical and adult use consumers access to natural products through utilizing ingredients that are sourced from local farmers to both support health and strengthen communities. Neno’s Naturals new topicals and the brand’s full range of products can be found in store at Exclusive Brands locations as well as on their website.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Neno's Naturals’ latest cream topicals to our line of premium, innovative products, while staying true to our mission of cannabis for everyone. Neno's offers a unique and powerful experience to consumers with a wide range of options to meet the needs and preferences of our customers," stated Narmin Jarrous, chief development officer at Exclusive Brands. “We can't wait to see the impact Neno's Naturals will have on the industry and the lives of those who use it, and we remain committed to providing high-quality cannabis products that are accessible and beneficial to everyone.”

