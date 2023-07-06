This Tax Break Could Reshape The Cannabis Landscape With A $700M Boost

Section 280e of the Internal Revenue Code has emerged as an unexpected catalyst, potentially injecting a staggering $700 million boost into cash flow for major cannabis companies.
The cannabis industry has faced numerous challenges, including falling prices, excessive debt and stagnant sales in mature markets. While many believed that banking legislation or stock exchange listings would be the saviors, a surprising alternative has come to light: Section 280e of the Internal Revenue Code.
Viridian Capital Advisors, one of the earliest financial and strategic advisory firms in the cannabis sector, says that eliminating this provision would have a more significant effect than anticipated, potentially increasing free cash flow (FCF) and profitability for major cannabis companies, as reported by Debra Borchardt for Green Market Report.
By removing the restriction on deducting business expenses, an estimated $700 million could be added to the 2023 FCF, making the eradication of 280e a critical factor for the industry's recovery.
Related News
- Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Rule 280e – Taxation Without Representation?
- EXCLUSIVE: Descheduling/Rescheduling Cannabis: Will It Be An Expeditious Path To 280E Relief? 'This Is The One Moment To Do It'
- Your Guide To Cannabis, Real Estate, 280E, And Entities
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.