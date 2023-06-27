Medical Cannabis In The UK: What You Need To Know Today

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

In recent years, the medical community has increasingly acknowledged the potential benefits of medicinal cannabis, a versatile product derived from the cannabis plant, for various health conditions. Despite the growing global acceptance, the UK has been slower to integrate cannabis-based medicinal products into mainstream healthcare. Nonetheless, medicinal cannabis is gradually gaining recognition in the UK, primarily for its potential to alleviate chronic pain, manage epilepsy symptoms, and counteract chronic nausea. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the UK's medical cannabis landscape.

The Current State of Medicinal Cannabis in the UK

Officially sanctioned in 2018, following an extensive public advocacy campaign spearheaded by Hannah Deacon, the use of medicinal cannabis in the UK has been limited due to strict regulations. Despite these constraints, the medicinal cannabis market is growing rapidly, and the UK is among the countries where specialist doctors listed on the General Medical Council's specialist register prescribe high-THC cannabis-based products.

As of this writing, cannabis and its derivatives remain classified as Class B controlled substances under the UK's drug regulations. This classification makes the production, possession, supply, or import of cannabis illegal unless conducted under a UK Home Office license. Acquiring this license involves a complex procedure, creating significant barriers to entry for companies wishing to venture into the medicinal cannabis market. Consequently, the supply of medicinal cannabis-based products is primarily limited to CQC-registered clinics. Private clinics also offer cannabis-based medicine, albeit at a higher cost.

Private clinics such as Releaf Cannabis UK have emerged to bridge the gap for patients ineligible for an NHS prescription, but these clinics typically necessitate out-of-pocket payment. This situation would have been mitigated had the Medical Cannabis (Access) Bill of 2022 been passed. The predicament is further exacerbated by the reluctance of doctors, who may feel under-equipped to handle cannabis prescriptions and consequently refer potential patients to specialists.

The Legal and Regulatory Landscape

While private clinics may offer consultations and prescriptions, they may not provide the optimal services for those seeking cannabis-based medication. This is primarily due to the lack of regulatory standards applied to these clinics, unlike NHS prescriptions. These private facilities may not have access to the same range of cannabis-based medicinal products as NHS-approved ones, and there are legal risks involved, with penalties potentially including up to five years imprisonment or a fine of up to £2,500.

Therefore, using proper channels and obtaining prescriptions from doctors registered with the General Medical Council is advisable. A specialist assesses your medical condition. They will consider whether the other types of treatment have been unsuitable or unsuccessful. After determining that medical cannabis is suitable to treat your illness, the specialist will source your cannabis-based medicinal products from reputable providers. Please note medical cannabis is not available over the counter through general practitioners.

Ongoing Research and Future Possibilities

Continuous research is being conducted to examine the specific advantages and potential risks associated with the various cannabis products. This research is aimed to shed light on the potential interactions, optimum dosage, and any long-term effects. Proper research is vital for the safe and effective use of medical cannabis.

Over the years, the public perception of the use of medical cannabis has experienced a gradual shift. Many people have come to understand the therapeutic benefits of cannabis-derived compounds. Although misconceptions and stigma may contribute to hesitation and difficulties in accessing cannabis research, education and creating awareness campaigns play an important role. It helps by promoting accurate information, dispelling myths, and encouraging open conversation on medical cannabis. The continued advancements in medical science aim to provide a clear understanding of all the main benefits of medical cannabis treatment. Soon patients will benefit from more targeted, effective medications and access to different treatment options.

Also, the UK government has committed to reviewing the current medical cannabis rules and legal framework. This ensures that the regulations align with the evolving advances and evidence-based research. This makes medical cannabis more accessible and streamlines the process. It also reduces the burden on healthcare providers and their patients.

The Road Ahead for Medical Cannabis in the UK

While the use of medicinal cannabis is becoming mainstream in several countries, the UK lags due to regulatory restrictions and a lack of political will to amend laws facilitating easier access to these medications. Despite these hurdles, cannabis-based medicine is accessible from NHS-registered clinics or private ones. The former is often the safer and more reliable choice for patients.

The journey towards acceptance and accessibility of medical cannabis in the UK has been slow, marked by cautious optimism and stringent regulation. Consultation with a healthcare provider is critical for patients looking to explore cannabis-based medicinal products. This conversation can guide obtaining a prescription for medical cannabis, ensuring that the use is safe, effective, and legal. This path can potentially open up a new avenue of treatment for chronic conditions like neuropathic pain and Dravet syndrome and even contribute to pioneering health research in the field of medical cannabis.

Though it remains unlicensed medicine, the potential of cannabis-based medicinal products is undeniable. With time and ongoing clinical trials, the landscape of medical cannabis use in the UK is likely to change, improving the lives of numerous patients and contributing to advancements in medicine and social care. The UK Medical Cannabis Registry and organizations like the National Institute for Health Research and Drug Science are critical players in this evolving narrative, offering valuable resources and insights into the medicinal use of cannabis.

The future of medical cannabis in the UK is promising. With continuous research, changes in legislation, and evidence-based information supporting the medical cannabis therapeutic benefits, it's gradually finding a place in the healthcare landscape. Millions will stay informed and educated, eliminating the challenges and stigma. This contributes to a greater tomorrow where medical cannabis is known and used as a valuable treatment tool. Once you understand how medical cannabis might benefit your condition, consult a specialist. The cannabis specialist will guide you through the entire process and ensure your well-being throughout your treatment journey.