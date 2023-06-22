Drivers At Amuse Cannabis Distribution Company Decide 'Enough Is Enough' And Join Teamsters In Fight Against 'Corporate Greed'

Drivers at Amuse, a cannabis distribution company in Southern California, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 630.

"These workers stood strong because they aren't afraid to stand up for themselves," stated Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 secretary-treasurer. "We look forward to getting them a strong contract that addresses the issues that are important to them – security, regular wage increases, respect, and a voice on the job."

Peter Finn, Teamsters western region vice president and food processing division director, stated: "We're expanding our reach among California cannabis distributors because workers see the difference we make firsthand. They recognize the Teamsters is the best union to ensure that they have long-term, prosperous careers in this exciting, burgeoning industry."

Elias Valenzuela Jr. is a driver and member of the organizing committee who was previously a member of the United Auto Workers. He got interested in organizing Amuse when he saw a worker from a different company dropping off product in a cannabis Teamsters shirt.

"When we first started handing out authorization cards, almost everyone signed up – it was really quick," Valenzuela stated. "People realized that this company isn't moving with us, and we have to move up. A message I have for other cannabis workers about why they should unionize is corporate greed is still strong and alive, and it's never going away until we stand up and say enough is enough."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy, and more.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by Bits And Splits and Oleksandrum on Shutterstock

Related News

Teamsters 'Disappointed, But Not Surprised' File More Charges Against Cannabis Retailer Green Thumb Industries

Lifelong Teamster On How Cannabis Workers Are Rejecting 'Churn-And-Burn-Model' Toward Prosperous Careers