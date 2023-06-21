Buddi Teams Up With springbig To Help Cannabis Retailers 'Establish Strong Customer Relationships'

Clearleaf Inc, DBA "Buddi", a Vancouver-based Canadian technology company specializing in e-commerce and interactive digital menu software solutions, launched a loyalty integration with springbig SBIG , a provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions.

Buddi and springbig have introduced a loyalty integration designed to build a deeper connection between retailers and customers. Available to consumers in Canada, this integration simplifies the loyalty program enrollment process by eliminating barriers to entry and allowing participants to sign up in-store or on the go. Consumers enrolled in a loyalty program can begin earning rewards points by purchasing products of their choice online and in-store. Retailers can also leverage the integration to provide customized incentives to loyal customers based on their shopping habits. Once consumers have accumulated points through the loyalty program, the integration streamlines the redemption process and provides a convenient experience for customers to enjoy the benefits they have earned.

"With shoppers having a plethora of stores to choose from, it is imperative for cannabis retailers to establish strong customer relationships and enable continuous communication channels to maximize customer lifetime value," stated Ryan Lalonde, CEO of Buddi. "We are delighted to integrate springbig's loyalty suite directly into the Buddi platform, empowering retailers to effortlessly cultivate and sustain their customer base through loyalty programs and develop invaluable consumer insights."

Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig, stated: "We are proud to partner with Buddi to provide an exemplary consumer experience to consumers across Canada. Like in the U.S., the cannabis market in Canada is extremely competitive and consumers have a number of retailers available to them. With this integration, we believe retailers can strengthen their relationships with their consumers and build a stronger sense of community between customers and brands."

