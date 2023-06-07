Berner's Cookies Brings Its 'Finest And Most Popular Strains In The World' To Illinois Via Revolution Cannabis

International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the rollout of its flower cultivars in the state of Illinois. The company’s collaboration with Revolution Cannabis yielded a robust range of genetics, available throughout June in all of the Prairie State’s Enlightened Dispensary locations.

“Cookies has curated the finest and most popular strains in the world, and we could not wait to get started working with them,” stated Dustin "Dusty" Shroyer, president and COO at Revolution Cannabis. “Revolution is always on the hunt for unrivaled genetics, and only seeks partnerships with companies that take genetics as seriously as we do. And commitment to genetic excellence rests at the heart of Cookies.”

Illinoisans can expect even more Cookies flower in July, as the company opens its Illinois flagship store in the vibrant college town of Bloomington. Just as Revolution cultivated the flower for Enlightened Dispensary shops, it also will nurture and harvest flower for Cookies’ flagship location and all Cookies shops and other dispensaries that carry Cookies products in Illinois.

Strains available during the first week of Cookies’ entrance into the Illinois market include: Mexican Flan, Pacman, 2090 and Powder Sugar. A week later, on June 14, two more strains will become available: Pilon and Blood Moon. On June 21, Heavy Eye will also be for sale at Enlightened Dispensary shops throughout the state.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash .

