Top Cannabis Journalists And Reporters To Follow On Twitter And LinkedIn In 2023

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission.

Cannabis journalists and reporters keep us updated with industry news, policy, and everything in between. They do the hard, often thankless work to keep the public informed and tell us engaging stories that keep us coming back for more. As the industry continues to grow, so does the number of journalists dedicated to covering it.

In NisonCo’s annual cannabis journalist list, you’ll find (alphabetically by surname) our ever-growing tally of talented marijuana writers, their areas of expertise, and how to best connect with them. Check out this year’s additions.

Tom Angell

Tom Angell is a Marijuana Moment publisher and editor who has been involved in cannabis reform for over 20 years. You can find his work in publications such as Forbes, the Los Angeles Times, and the Boston Globe, among others.

Bruce Barcott

Bruce Barcott is the Senior Editor at Leafly, overseeing news, investigations, and feature projects. He is also the author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

Theresa Bennett

Theresa Bennett is the Editor of Cannabis Business Times at GIE Media. She writes about topics including drugs, civil rights, and climate narratives.

Jeremy Berke

Jeremy Berke is a former Senior Reporter for Business Insider. He covers news related to regulations, taxes, and market trends.

Debra Borchardt

Debra is the Co-Founder, Editor-in-Chief, and CEO of Green Market Report, which covers financial news in the cannabis space.

Jackie Bryant

Jackie Bryant is a San Diego-based Freelance Cannabis Journalist. Her focus is almost exclusively on cannabis, but she does cover other lifestyle and culture topics, particularly travel. In addition to her cannabis culture newsletter Cannabitch, you can find her work in Forbes, The Huffington Post, HighTimes Magazine, and more.

Jon Cappetta

Jon Cappetta works as the Vice President of Content for High Times. ​Jon has extensive experience covering topics from the nightlife, entertainment, cannabis, and beverage industries.

Adryan Corcione

Adryan is a Freelance Cannabis Reporter and Writer based in New Jersey. In the past five years, they’ve reported on cannabis and other drugs for Teen Vogue, VICE, Esquire, High Times, Rolling Stone, Leafly, Allure, and many more. Adryan is also a beloved former NisonCo team Content Writer.

Paul Demko

Paul Demko is the Cannabis Editor at POLITICO Pro, where his last beat was health care.

Jimi Devine

Jimi Devine has been involved in cannabis reform since 2005 and has worked in the Berkeley, California cannabis industry since 2009. He contributes to L.A. Weekly, High Times, Leafly, the Village Voice, and other publications.

Kaitlin Domangue

Kaitlin Domangue is the Creator of The Green Paper. She has worked as a Content and Copy Writer for cannabis businesses since 2019.

Natalie Fertig

Natalie Fertig is a Federal Cannabis Policy Reporter for POLITICO Pro. She covers the development and impact of federal and state cannabis laws.

Liz Garber-Paul

Elisabeth Garber-Paul is the Culture Editor for Rolling Stone, where she runs sex, drugs, crime, and cannabis coverage. Her work has appeared in New York Magazine, Revolver, Alternet, and The Nation. She has been covering cannabis issues since 2012.

David George-Cosh

David George-Cosh is a Reporter and Business Journalist at BNN Bloomberg, focusing on the cannabis industry.

Rachelle Gordon

Rachelle Gordon is a Cannabis and Psychedelics writer based in Oakland, California. She contributes to publications such as mg Magazine and Cannabis & Tech Today.

Javier Hasse

Javier Hasse is a Cannabis Journalist, Entrepreneur, Author, and Managing Director for Benzinga. He is also the founder of El Planteo, a Spanish-language media outlet focused on cannabis, psychedelics, and hemp.

A.J. Herrington

A.J. Herrington is a Freelance Writer covering cannabis news, business, and culture for Forbes, High Times, and more.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Editor of Denver’s OUT FRONT Magazine, Addison Herron-Wheeler has also written for High Times and other publications. She covers topics ranging from music and culture to cannabis.

Dustin Hoxworth

Dustin Hoxworth is the Founder and Editor of Fat Nugs Magazine and is based out of Atlanta.

Solomon Israel

Solomon Israel is a Canadian Cannabis Industry Reporter for MJBiz Daily. He also has written for CBC and the Winnipeg Free Press, among other publications.

Kyle Jaeger

Kyle Jaeger is Marijuana Moment‘s Sacramento-based senior editor. As a journalist, producer and correspondent, his work has also appeared in High Times, VICE and attn.

Danté Jordan

Freelance Journalist, Cannabis Writer, and Consultant Danté Jordan has written for Weedmaps and Leafly. He creates engaging and informational content around products, strains, and all things cannabis.

Tiffany Kary

Tiffany Kary is a Reporter at Bloomberg News. She covers topics such as consumer goods and in particular: nicotine, alcohol, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Anita Krepp

Anita Krepp is a Multimedia Journalist and Founder of the newsletter Cannabis Hoje, which covers medical, industrial and social cannabis news.

Matt Lamers

Matt is based in the Greater Toronto Area and is the International Editor for Marijuana Business Daily. At MJBizDaily, he leads a team of journalists who focus on the global financial and economic impacts of cannabis.

Thomas Mitchell

Thomas Mitchell is the Cannabis Editor for Denver Westword. He covers all things cannabis and topics ranging from sports to real estate.

Felisa Rogers

Felisa Rogers is a Writer and Editor based out of rural Oregon. She’s the Editor-in-Chief of MJ Brand Insights, a news source for cannabis industry professionals.

Garrett Rudolph

Garrett Rudolph is the Editor at Marijuana Venture and the Editor-in-Chief of Psychedelia, all based out of Seattle.

Eric Sandy

Eric Sandy is the Digital Editor at GIE Media. He oversees the digital production of the Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower. He covers regulatory and legal news for the cannabis and hemp industries.

Bart Schaneman

Bert Schaneman is a Cannabis Industry Editor for Marijuana Business Daily and Marijuana Business Magazine. He specializes in areas such as cannabis cultivation and extraction but also writes about a wide variety of other topics, including market trends, climate change, and health impacts.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer focused on Colorado politics for most of his career, which included covering the Amendment 64 campaign to legalize recreational marijuana. He’s been writing about the cannabis industry since joining Marijuana Business Daily in 2014. He is currently a Senior Reporter at Green Market Report.

Ashley Southall

Ashley Southall is a Law Enforcement and Cannabis Reporter for The New York Times. She covers crime and how we respond with policing and other solutions. Her interest in covering law enforcement stems from her breaking-news reporting, including the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, the Charleston church massacre, and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Matt Stangel

Matt Stangel is Leafly‘s Oregon Product Specialist. His cannabis-related writings have appeared in The Guardian, Willamette Week, Cascadia Magazine, and elsewhere.

Hannah (Izer) Vysoky

Hannah (Izer) Vysoky is a Writer specializing in the cannabis industry. Her work is featured in Thrillist, and she currently works as a Community Lead for High There! She is also a member of Illinois Women in Cannabis.

Alicia Wallace

Alicia Wallace is a Senior Writer for CNN Business covering the economy and topics such as

the emerging cannabis industry. Alicia writes economy feature articles and focuses on bigger-picture developments in the emerging cannabis industry.

Andrew Ward

Andrew Ward is a New York City-based Author, Journalist, and Branding Specialist.

He is the author of The Art of Marijuana Etiquette (2021) and Cannabis Jobs (2019). You can find his work in High Times, Business Insider, Benzinga, and many other outlets.

Patrick Williams

Patrick works as the Managing Editor of GIE Media‘s Hemp Grower. Hemp Grower focuses on regulatory news, industry trends, business strategy analysis, expert advice on cultivation, extraction, marketing, financial topics, legal issues, and more.

Will Yakowicz

Will Yakowicz is a Staff Writer at Forbes and Inc. Magazine. He covers cannabis, gambling, and more.

Mona Zhang

Mona Zhang is the States Cannabis Policy Reporter for POLITICO and founded and edited the cannabis newsletter Word on the Tree. Mona has previously freelanced for Forbes, The Outline, High Times and more.

A huge thank you to all of the journalists who make the cannabis industry what it is today. This list is not exhaustive, so if you have a favorite cannabis journalist you’d like to see on it, please contact us here.