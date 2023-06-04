Missouri's $100M Pot Revenue, Rhode Island Goes Paperless, New Jersey's 100+ Licenses & And More Updates

Medical Marijuana Goes Digital: Rhode Island Implements Paperless Card Registration System

The Rhode Island Department of Health has launched an online medical marijuana card registration system, providing a shorter processing time and eliminating the need for paper documentation.

The new Rhode Island Cannabis Licensing Portal allows existing cardholders to renew their registration, update personal information, and enable new patients to apply for their cards. It can also be utilized by caregivers approved by the Department of Business Regulation to discontinue mailing registration reminders and renewal forms in the near future.

Wisconsin Surrounded: Minnesota Approves Recreational Marijuana

Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, leaving neighboring Wisconsin surrounded by legal jurisdictions. While some Wisconsin lawmakers strive to catch up, marijuana's legality remains at a standstill in the Republican-controlled legislature. Advocates argue that legalization would provide regulation and financial benefits, citing the billion-dollar sales in Michigan and Illinois.

However, opponents highlight concerns over public safety and the impact on young people, urging more research before any move toward legalization. In the meantime, hemp-derived products with legal THC levels are available in Wisconsin, while support for marijuana legalization among registered voters stands at 64%.

New Jersey Greenlights 106 Cannabis Licenses, Expands Market

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) has approved a total of 106 cannabis licenses in New Jersey and has also discussed the opening of a limited portal for additional license types.

The approved licenses include 71 conditional applications, 29 conversions from conditional to annual licenses, and 6 annual licenses. The conditional licenses cover various categories, including cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers. The conversion to annual licenses includes 13 social equity businesses and 16 diversely owned businesses.

In addition, the NJCRC announced the opening of a portal for cannabis licenses for delivery, wholesale, and distribution, with a prioritization of social equity applicants.

Missouri Rakes In $100 Million From Marijuana Sales

Missouri has generated nearly $100 million in revenue from marijuana sales since 2019, according to state authorities. Here is the breakdown between medical and recreational cannabis revenue.

Medical marijuana revenue

Since 2019, the medical marijuana program has generated $85.2 million in total.

$57.7 million has come from fees, including new license applications and annual license fees.

$27.4 million has come from sales tax revenue.

$27 million has been allocated to support veterans.

$11.7 million has been spent on legal fees to defend appeals filed by businesses denied licenses.

Recreational marijuana revenue

The recreational marijuana program, legalized through Amendment 3, has collected $13.8 million in revenue since its launch in February.

The majority of this revenue comes from sales taxes.

Operational costs and court expenses for expunging certain marijuana offenses are the primary allocations.

The remaining revenue will be divided among public defenders, drug addiction treatment, and veterans.

Ocean City, Maryland Prepares For Recreational Marijuana And Ban On-Site Consumption

Ocean City officials in Maryland are taking preemptive measures ahead of the July 1 legalization of recreational marijuana. The city council has voted to move forward with a ban on on-premise cannabis consumption licenses, preventing businesses from selling or allowing the use of cannabis products on their premises.

The proposed ordinance aims to regulate recreational marijuana and establish penalties for violations, treating them as municipal infractions with fines ranging from $25 to $1,000. While existing medical dispensaries may transition to recreational sales relatively quickly, the process will be more extensive for new businesses. The ordinance will undergo further readings for final approval.

Photo Credits: Pexels via Pixabay.