Edibles Company Teams Up With Software Provider To Get Things Moving Quicker In The Kitchen And Out The Door

A leading manufacturer of infused cannabis products, Leaf Infusions, has chosen Elevated Signals as its manufacturing software provider and successfully implemented the solution at its cutting-edge production facility in New Westminster, British Columbia.

This strategic partnership will revolutionize Leaf Infusions' operations, enabling them to produce THC and CBD vape, edible and topical cannabis products with speed, cost-efficiency and ease.

Given the complexity of its manufacturing process, Leaf Infusions recognized the limitations of relying on spreadsheets and paperwork to manage operational and inventory data. Such outdated methods would burden their team with excessive administrative tasks, impeding product development timelines and hindering profitability, per a press release.

After evaluating various seed-to-sale systems, Leaf Infusions selected Elevated Signals for its ability to meet its unique requirements, including vendor management, inventory control, processing, and quality/compliance checkpoints.

Since implementing Elevated Signals in Q1 2023, Leaf Infusions has experienced remarkable enhancements across its operations, including:

Drastic reduction in batch completion time, from multiple hours to a mere 35 minutes.

Streamlined processes among production, quality assurance, and compliance teams, facilitating efficient batch review, tracking, and release.

Centralized inventory data, eliminating the convoluted web of spreadsheets and providing a single source of truth.

"We cannot emphasize enough the positive impact Elevated Signals has had on our business. From implementation and onboarding to ongoing support, the team has been exceptional. We needed highly customizable software tailored to our specific needs, and Elevated Signals exceeded our expectations," said Braeden Calyniuk, co-founder of Leaf Infusions Inc. "Our production team has transitioned to a paperless system, resulting in streamlined efficiency across departments. Administrative tasks have significantly reduced, interdepartmental communication has improved, and most importantly, we can now get our products into the hands of customers much faster."

Amar Singh, co-founder & CEO of Elevated Signals, acknowledged the challenges faced by complex manufacturers and highlighted the software's agility in addressing specific requirements. Singh expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Leaf Infusions, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the company's pursuit of enhanced efficiency, profitability, and accelerated product delivery.

With Elevated Signals empowering Leaf Infusions' manufacturing capabilities, the company is poised to maintain its position as a frontrunner in the cannabis industry. The software's tailored features and seamless integration have ushered in a new era of productivity, enabling Leaf Infusions to meet market demands promptly, satisfy customer expectations, and drive business growth.

Photo: Courtesy Of Pietro Jeng On Unsplash