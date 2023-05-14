Missouri Senate Approves Fingerprint Checks For Cannabis Industry Employees - What You Need To Know

Missouri's cannabis industry is set to undergo changes in its employee background check procedures. The state Senate approved legislation mandating fingerprint-based checks.

Only business owners must undergo fingerprinting for criminal background checks. However, the new legislation expands this requirement to include all employees, contractors, and volunteers of cannabis businesses.

The bill also includes revisions to background check protocols for schools and childcare facilities.

While the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association support the legislation, concerns are raised about potential hiring delays during significant job growth.

The bill now awaits the governor's approval.

Photo by George Prentzas on Unsplash.

