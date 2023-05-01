Michigan's Legal Battles & Cannabis Tourism: Viridis' Testing Dispute And Weed-Seeking Visitors

Viridis North LLC, Michigan's largest marijuana testing lab, continues its legal battle with state regulators over a 2021 recall of products tested by the lab.

The Court of Claims ruled in December 2021 that the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) must lift its recall on half of the products in question.

What’s New?

As first reported by Crain’s Detroit, the lab has accused the CRA of withholding evidence related to the recall, which it claims was a result of inaccurate and unreliable testing results. The value of the recalled products was estimated to be around $229 million. Viridis quickly sued the CRA, alleging harassment and retaliation from the agency.

However, Viridis alleges that “The CRA officials and its attorneys have fought tooth and nail to prevent relevant documents from seeing the light of day,” said David Russell, Viridis’ attorney.

Viridis also claims that the CRA used its administrative rules and processes to artificially dilute the lab's market share or remove it from the state's cannabis testing industry altogether to give more business to its competitors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the legislative bodies proposed $4 million in funding for a state-run marijuana testing lab, which would be used to spot-check the industry's results, wrote Green Market Report’s Dustin Walsh.

This proposal comes at a time when the industry is facing a lot of scrutiny, and many are pushing for tighter regulations to ensure consumer safety.

The ongoing legal battle between Viridis and the CRA highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the cannabis industry. As the industry continues to grow, it is crucial to have reliable testing procedures and regulatory oversight to ensure that consumers are getting safe and accurate products.

Michigan's Cannabis Tourism Industry Takes Root

On the other hand, the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan has brought new opportunities for the state's tourism industry. As cannabis-friendly accommodations and activities become more prevalent, Michigan is becoming an attractive destination for those looking to indulge in cannabis tourism.

However, despite the growing number of options for travelers, the cannabis travel industry is still in its early days. Tourism organizations have been slow to promote it due to restrictions on where it can be consumed.

As a result, cannabis companies and entrepreneurs have stepped in to offer guides and aggregate cannabis-friendly activities and lodging options.

Michigan state law allows anyone aged 21 or older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, but public consumption, driving under the influence and crossing state lines with cannabis are not allowed. Cannabis use must take place in private, such as in the consumer's own residence.

Nonetheless, there are over 30 listings for cannabis-friendly places to stay on the Michigan Cannabis Trail, the highest number since the website's founding. The state also has two lounges, like Cannabash, where cannabis consumption is permitted, reported Detroit Free Press.

Image by Benzinga