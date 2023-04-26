Cannabis Regulatory Update: Maine Prepares For Federal Reform, Hawaiians Urge Clemency & More

Hawaiians Want Clemency For Low-Level Cannabis Offenses
- This week, the Hawaii legislature approved Resolution 51, urging the governor to initiate a clemency program for individuals who have been prosecuted for low-level marijuana-related offenses.
- Rep. Jeanne Kapela, who sponsored the resolution, said that President Joe Biden’s promise to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession offers a roadmap for Hawaii to clear the records of people who have been unjustly criminalized.
- “We should heed the President's call and release people who have been prosecuted for simple cannabis crimes from the shackles of our criminal system,” she stated.
Nevada Assembly Calls On Congress To Legalize Cannabis
- A Nevada Assembly approved a resolution in a 37-5 vote urging Congress to legalize cannabis on the federal level.
- The measure, sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva, states that cannabis medical utility has been confirmed by many medical and public health organizations and also “enshrined into Nevada’s constitution.” Therefore, marijuana shouldn’t be listed as a Schedule 1 Drug, they said.
Legal Cannabis In Kansas 'Loses Steam'
- Kansas appears to have slim chances of legalizing medical marijuana in 2023, as the legislative session comes to an end. Senate Bill 135 was tabled along with Senate Bill 171 for a later session at the behest of Republican Senate president Ty Masterson.
- “Given the negative consequences other states are experiencing and the resounding rejection of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters, the momentum for legalized marijuana appears to be losing steam and that’s reflected in the committee’s decision,” Masterson stated. “While the discussions about legitimate medical marijuana will continue in future sessions, Kansas is wise to learn from the mistakes of other states and instead proceed with caution on this understandably emotional topic.”
Mexico To Investigate 63 Medical Marijuana Licenses
- Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently announced that authorities are investigating 63 cannabis licenses that were issued at the end of the previous administration, led by ex-president Peña Nieto.
- The majority of those 63 permits to sell cannabis-derived products were issued to firms linked to the former head of state Vicente Fox, the president said.
Maine Rep. Files Bill To Allow Cannabis Interstate Commerce
- Democratic Rep. Joseph Perry filed a marijuana-related bill in Maine that would allow authorizing the governor to enter into interstate agreements regarding the cannabis industry, following federal reform.
- Under the measure, the governor would be allowed to sign agreements with other legal states authorizing “transportation, cultivation, manufacture, testing, purchase, sale or distribution of cannabis or cannabis products into and out of this State by entities licensed in Maine,” as soon as when federal law permits interstate transfer.
Photo created with AI on MidJourney
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsMarketsAndres Manuel Lopez Obradorcannabis regulatory updateHawaii cannabisJeanne KapelaJoseph PerryKansas cannabisMaine CannabisMexico CannabisNevada CannabisReuben D’SilvaTy MastersonVicente Fox
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.